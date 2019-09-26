This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
This flash sale from JetBlue is scary good. The today-only Get Ghoul-ing sale is offering a host of flights at $31 or 1,300 JetBlue points one-way — and all available routes are priced at the same amount. The $31 price is, of course, a nod to the date of Halloween, which is around when these deals are valid.
A number of domestic routes are included in this $31 sale, including Austin to Orlando (head to Mickey’s Halloween Party!), Long Beach to Reno, Providence to Fort Lauderdale and New York-JFK to Atlanta. If you wanted to book with JetBlue points, you could even use the current transfer bonus from Citi ThankYou Rewards to your advantage.
Related: How to redeem points with the JetBlue TrueBlue program
With these discounted flights, you’ll have to travel on Oct. 29, Oct. 30 or Oct. 31 to get the $31 fares. Even then, the fares may not be available in every single case as some dates are either already sold out or simply not available. Scan the flexible date booking calendar and spot the availability.
To find the routes that are included as part of this flash sale, head to JetBlue’s sale page. Keep in mind that the Get Ghoul-ing sale is only valid today (Sept. 26) until 11:59 p.m. ET or local time and while supplies last.
Airlines: JetBlue
Routes: JetBlue domestic routes
Cost: $31+ one-way in economy
Travel Dates: Oct. 29 – 31, 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Austin (AUS) to Orlando (MCO) for $31 one-way:
Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Fort Myers (RSW) for $31 one-way:
New York-JFK to Atlanta (ATL) for $31 one-way:
Seattle (SEA) to Long Beach (LGB) for $31 one-way:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Vote for TPG UK’s four-class British Airways review in this year’s Lovie Awards!
Additional reporting by Emily McNutt
Featured image by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.