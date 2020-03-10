JetBlue deal alert: Domestic flights have dropped to $24 one-way
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
JetBlue is running a new flash sale to major cities in the U.S. and the Caribbean, starting at just $24 one-way. We’re also seeing deals starting at 3,100 TrueBlue points.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
You must book by March 11 and travel between March 18 and June 18, 2020. Keep in mind that there are numerous blackout dates, which include April 8 to 23, and May 21 to 25. The only fares on sale are Blue Basic (or JetBlue’s basic economy) or Blue.
Related: How to use credit cards to defeat basic economy
Note that there currently aren’t any travel restrictions in JetBlue’s network, however, the airline suspended change and cancel fees for new flights booked between Feb. 27 through March 11, 2020, for travel completed by June 1, 2020. JetBlue on March 6 also announced that it would extend the suspension of change and cancel fees for all new flight bookings made between March 6 and March 31, 2020, for travel through Sept. 8, 2020.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Major routes served by JetBlue, see full list here
Cost: $24+ one-way
Dates: March 18 toJune 18, 2020, excluding blackout dates
Pay with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Long Beach (LGB) to San Francisco (SFO) for $24 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Orlando (MCO) for $38 one-way:
Cleveland (CLE) to Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) for $48 one-way:
Boston to Buffalo (BUF) for $43 one-way:
Washington (DCA) to Ft. Lauderdale for $78 one-way:
Orlando to Austin (AUS) for 3,100 TrueBlue points + $5.60 one-way:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.