Visit Hawaii round-trip on Southwest from $278 or 17,934 points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Southwest Airlines flights to Hawaii are on sale. Say no more.
As part of the airline’s current promotion, there are discounted fares to Hawaii from the continental United States. Flights are cheapest from the West Coast — between Oakland and Honolulu, or San Jose and Maui, fares are as low as $139 one-way or $278 round-trip.
We’ve found a good number of discounted flights from January to May, which is perfect for a last-minute escape from winter, a Valentine’s Day getaway (Southwest is known as the LUV carrier) or a spring treat for yourself before the kids get out of school.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips
As always, Southwest doesn’t charge any fees for up to two checked bags per passenger. You can even substitute a surfboard for free as one of your pieces of checked baggage.
Southwest doesn’t serve meals on board, so bring a snack or lunch or be prepared to nibble on a complimentary snack box.
Not sure what to expect? Read our full review of the Southwest Hawaii flight experience
And of course, if you’re traveling over the Pacific for a Hawaiian vacation, you should visit more than one island. Flights between the Hawaiian islands begin at just $39 one-way. At these prices, you might as well visit them all, right?
To book, enter your origin city on Southwest.com and select your destination. These are the mainland cities from which Southwest flies nonstop to Hawaii:
Airline: Southwest
Routes: OAK/SAN/SJC/SMF to HNL/OGG/LIH/ITO/KOA
Cost: From $139 one-way from the continental U.S., or $39 one-way between Hawaiian Islands
Dates: January-May 2020
Pay with: Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline); Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare); Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare); American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline), or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:
Oakland (OAK) to Honolulu (HNL) round-trip in May on 17,934 Rapid Rewards points and $11:
or Oakland (OAK) to Honolulu (HNL) round-trip on the same dates in May for $278:
San Jose (SJC) to Maui (OGG) round-trip in February for $278:
or San Jose (SJC) to Maui (OGG) round-trip in February for $17,934 Rapid Rewards points and $11:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as the Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. and Permissible Biometric Scanning Technology terms: eye scanning, irises scanning and fingerprints scanning.
- Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network – no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required. Earn up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year on your LoungeBuddy purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.