Frontier flash sale: Flights starting at $18 one-way, $37 round-trip
Frontier is back with another 90% off sale on bookings with promotion code “SAVE90.” We’re seeing deeply discounted fares from around the continental U.S. and San Juan (SJU) starting at just $18 one-way or $37 round-trip.
While most of the deals are return flights, many also work one-way and in reverse. Note that you must book by today (October 14) and travel by December 18. Keep in mind there are numerous blackout dates, including over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Frontier is a budget airline, which means you’ll pay extra for carry-on and checked bags, as well as seat assignments if you don’t want the airline to pick seats for you.
To search, head to Frontier’s website and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with Frontier.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Major routes served by Frontier, see full list here
Cost: $18+ one-way or $37+ round-trip
Dates: October – December
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Austin (AUS) to New Orleans (MSY) for $18 one-way or $37 round-trip nonstop:
Chicago (ORD) to Mobile (BFM) for $26 one-way or $46 round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Raleigh/Durham (RDU) for $25 one-way or $49 round-trip nonstop:
Bentonville/Fayetteville (XNA) to Denver (DEN) for $25 one-way or $49 round-trip nonstop:
Houston (IAH) to Orlando (MCO) for $25 one-way or $50 round-trip nonstop:
Cedar Rapids (CID) to Denver (DEN) for $37 one-way or $73 round-trip nonstop:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Miami (MIA) for $37 one-way or $73 round-trip nonstop:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Nashville (BNA) for $37 one-way or $73 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Atlanta (ATL) for $42 one-way or $82 round-trip nonstop:
Newark (EWR) to San Juan (SJU) for $55 one-way or $107 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Airbus.
