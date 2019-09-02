This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frontier Airlines is at it again with one of its fantastic flight sales. This time, it’s about as cheap as it gets with seats as cheap as $37 round-trip available on 202 different routes. And there’s no Frontier Discount Den membership required. Instead, you’ll get these rates by using promo code SAVE90.
However, you’ll need to act fast. This Labor Day sale is only available through midnight ET on Monday, September 2 for round-trip flights on Tuesday or Wednesday now through October 9, 2019.
Keep in mind that Frontier charges extra for everything from a carry-on bag to a seat assignment to a can of soda. Still, even if you choose to bring a full size carry-on bag aboard your flight and lock in a specific seat, you will likely end up paying less than on full-service carriers.
To book the lowest fares, you will need to book directly on FlyFrontier.com. The easiest place to start your search is on the flight sale page.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: 202 routes listed here
Cost: $37+ round-trip
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays through October 9, 2019
Book By: Sept. 2 at 11:59pm ET
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare) American Ex press® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book today on Frontier:
Austin (AUS) to New Orleans (MSY) for $37 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $49 round-trip:
Charlotte (CLT) to Orlando (MCO) for $57 round-trip:
Austin (AUS) to Chicago (ORD) for $68 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) for $68 round-trip:
Chicago (ORD) to Orlando (MCO) for $69 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
When flying an ultra low-cost carrier, if you are worried about what happens in the face of flight cancellations or severe delays, consider looking into Freebird. For a $19 purchase made in advance, that service that can rebook you on another carrier’s flight or prioritize using a credit card that comes with above-average flight protections.
Featured image by Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images
