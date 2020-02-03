Deal alert: Fly business class to the Galapagos starting at $1,100 round-trip
When Charles Darwin landed in the Galapagos in the 1800s, he said the remote islands seemed “to be a little world within itself.”
If you’re looking to experience that little world, we’re seeing cheap business-class deals to Baltra Island (GPS) and San Cristóbal Island (SCY) for as low as $1,100 round-trip. The deals appear to be available between March and May 2020, with some pricier dates available through June.
Note that some dates from New York are mixed-cabin fares, meaning you’ll be in either economy or premium economy for the short-haul flights. The long-haul flights between New York and Guayaquil are all lie-flat on LATAM. LATAM’s business class to Guayaquil is on a Boeing 767 and arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration, according to a SeatGuru search. The deals from Atlanta are on Delta and LATAM and, while the long-hauls are in business class, none are lie-flat.
Unfortunately, you won’t find any points hotels in the Galapagos. The Pikaia Lodge is a member of Small Luxury Hotels, so you’ll hopefully be able to earn and redeem World of Hyatt points there in the future. As of writing, it’s not available on the Hyatt website. You have plenty of options on Airbnb to choose from, however, with rates hovering at $30 a night for entire properties. Airbnb generally counts as a travel purchase with cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve and both cards frequently receive Airbnb cash back through the Chase Offers portal.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: LATAM, Delta
Routes: JFK/ATL-GPS/SCY
Cost: $1,100+ round-trip in business
Dates: March-June
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Baltra Island (GPS) for $1,100 round-trip in business on Delta and LATAM via Lucky2Go:
New York (JFK) to Baltra Island for $1,307 round-trip in business on LATAM via Expedia:
New York (JFK) to San Cristóbal Island (SCY) for $1,382 round-trip on LATAM via Expedia:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of guenterguni / Getty Images
