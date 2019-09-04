This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flights to Tel Aviv from U.S. cities on both coasts are currently available from $621 round-trip. The Flight Deal first spotted this deal from Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK) to Tel Aviv (TLV), but we were able to find even more availability from other U.S. cities.
If you’re looking for things to add to your itinerary, check out Brian Kelly’s visit to Israel with Nicky Kelvin from TPG UK, a former resident of the country.
Check out our guides: 8 things every traveler should do in Israel and how to get in and out of the country.
Note that some of these fares do include free checked bags and seat selection, so you shouldn’t be shelling out too much cash for extras.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline Norwegian, Aeroflot, American, Turkish Airlines, Virgin
Routes: EWR/JFK/BOS/IAD/SFO/LAX/LAS/MIA to TLV
Cost: $621+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: November 2019 – May 2020 depending on route
Pay With:The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve® (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Newark (JFK) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for $621 round-trip on Virgin Atlantic via Priceline:
Boston (BOS) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for $636 round-trip on Virgin Atlantic via Priceline:
New York (JFK) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for $643 round-trip on Aeroflot:
Boston (BOS) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for $647 round-trip on British Airways via AA.com:
San Francisco (SFO) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for $683 round-trip on British Airways via AA.com:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for $684 round-trip on Aeroflot:
Washington DC (IAD) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for $699 round-trip on Turkish Airlines:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for $721 round-trip on Virgin Atlantic:
Miami (MIA) to Tel Aviv (TLV) for $773 round-trip on Aeroflot:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
(Featured photo by Xantana / Getty Images)
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.