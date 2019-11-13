Deal alert: Los Angeles to Australia starting at $564 round-trip
If you’ve been plotting a Down Under vacation but have been holding out for the right price, I have some great deals for you. We’re seeing cheap deals from Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL), Perth (PER) and Auckland (AKL) starting at just $564 round-trip. All deals are on China Southern, which offers a solid economy-class experience, as we’ve written about in the past.
Note that some itineraries include long layovers in China. We first spotted the deals at Secret Flying.
Because you’re saving so much money on the flight, you may want to consider using points for your hotel stay. Lucky for you, there are tons of options throughout Australia such as the Park Hyatt Sydney (30,000 World of Hyatt points per night) or the Melbourne Marriott Hotel (40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night).
To search, head to Skyscanner and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with an OTA.
Airline: China Southern
Routes: LAX – SYD/MEL/AKL/PER
Cost: $564+ round-trip in economy
Dates: March-May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Auckland (AKL) for $564 round-trip via Exploretrip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Perth (PER) for $587 round-trip via Exploretrip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Melbourne (MEL) for $593 round-trip via Exploretrip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney (SYD) for $605 round-trip via Exploretrip:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Featured photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
