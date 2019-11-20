Deal alert: Flights to the Middle East have dropped to $444 round-trip
It’s been a great week for flight deals. Today we have some great prices for flights to Dubai (DXB) and Beirut (BEY) from cities such as New York (JFK), Miami (MIA) and Los Angeles (LAX) starting at $444 round-trip. The deals are available on Kenya Airways, Qatar and LOT Polish Airlines, and some include long stopovers on the return.
I haven’t seen flights to the Middle East this low in a while, so if you’re planning a Middle East trip next year you may want to jump on the deals before they’re gone. We first spotted the deals to Dubai at Scott’s Cheap Flights.
Once in the Middle East, you have several points hotels to choose from, such as the 20,000 Hyatt points a night Andaz Dubai The Palm or the Luxury Collection’s Category 5 property, the Grand Hills, in Beirut for 90,000 Marriott points a night.
To search, head to Skyscanner and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA.
Airline: Kenya Airways, LOT Polish Airlines, Qatar
Routes: JFK/LAX/MIA – DXB/BEY
Cost: $444+ round-trip in economy
Dates: February 2020 – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Dubai (DXB) for $444 round-trip on Kenya Airways via GoToGate:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Beirut (BEY) for $499 round-trip on LOT Polish Airlines via SmartFares:
Miami (MIA) to Beirut (BEY) for $530 round-trip on Qatar via Vayama:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
