Flash Sale: Nonstop Delta One Flights to Europe for Just 128,000 Miles Round-Trip on 23+ Routes
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Delta’s periodic mileage sale for award flights to Europe is back – and it’s even better than before! While you can still score economy flights to Europe from 48,000 SkyMiles round-trip, you also have the option of redeeming for business class for just 128,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
That’s a great deal compared to Delta’s normal business class rates to Europe. While Delta doesn’t have a set award chart, at the very least Delta charges 82,000 miles each way (164,000 round-trip) in business class, yet we usually see Delta One seats price north of 100,000 miles each way. And nonstop flights can be much more expensive than that.
But, for the next two days, you can book nonstop Delta One business class flights to Europe for just 64,000 miles each way- although it appears you’ll have to book a round-trip itinerary to get that rate. The airline has listed the following routes as being discounted as part of this sale:
While the deal and our examples below focus on the 23 nonstop examples listed by Delta, other departure cities are available. So, it’s worth checking your origin city and preferred destination even if you don’t see it listed. For example, we found San Francisco (SFO) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles round-trip in Delta One:
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: ATL/BOS/DTW/RDU/IND/JFK/PDX/SLC to BRU/CDG/DUB/DUS/FRA/GLA/LHR/MAD/MUC/MXP/PRG/STR/TXL (and likely more)
Cost: 128,000 miles plus $47+ round-trip in business class
Travel Dates: August 7 to September 5, 2019
Purchase By: March 1
Minimum Stay: Saturday night
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Brussels (BRU) for 128,000 miles + $57 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Dusseldorf (DUS) for 128,000 miles + $96 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles + $119 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Madrid (MAD) for 128,000 miles + $51 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Milan (MXP) for 128,000 miles + $54 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Stuttgart (STR) for 128,000 miles + $93 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Dublin (DUB) for 128,000 miles + $47 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 128,000 miles + $311 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Detroit (DTW) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles + $119 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Detroit (DTW) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 128,000 miles + $311 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Detroit (DTW) to Munich (MUC) for 128,000 miles + $104 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Raleigh/Durham (RDU) to Paris (CDG) for 128,000 miles + $130 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Indianapolis (IND) to Paris (CDG) for 128,000 miles + $130 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Berlin Tegel (TXL) for 128,000 miles + $95 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Brussels (BRU) for 128,000 miles + $57 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) for 128,000 miles + $47 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Frankfurt (FRA) for 128,000 miles + $119 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Glasgow (GLA) for 128,000 miles + $268 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 128,000 miles + $311 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Madrid (MAD) for 128,000 miles + $51 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Prague (PRG) for 128,000 miles + $48 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Portland (PDX) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 128,000 miles + $311 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 128,000 miles + $311 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
H/T: Dan’s Deals
Feature image by Roman Slavik via Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.