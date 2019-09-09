This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. However, if you're using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you'll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points.
Frontier has been running a slew of sales recently and the deals keep on coming. For today only, Monday, travelers can get 90% off their Frontier bookings with promotion code “SAVE90”.
Here’s the catch: you have to take the trip before Oct. 2, 2019, which is less than a month away. The discount is also only valid on travel Monday through Saturday, so no Friday to Sunday weekend getaways; instead you’ll have to go for a Friday to Monday if you want to score the 90% off.
One of the most appealing deals is Orlando (MCO) to San Juan (SJU) for $104 round-trip as soon as this weekend.
Note that you’ll have to pay extra for carry-on and checked bags as well as seat assignments if you don’t want to let them pick for you.
To search, head to Frontier.com and see if your dates and cities are available. Don’t forget to use the promo code “SAVE90” to get the discount.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Various U.S. cities and SJU
Cost: $77 round-trip
Travel Dates: September to October, 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Cincinnati (CVG) to San Francisco (SFO) for $77round-trip on Frontier:
Washington, D.C. (IAD) to San Antonio (SAT) for $79 round-trip on Frontier:
Chicago (ORD) to Phoenix (PHX) for $80 round-trip on Frontier:
Atlanta (ATL) to San Francisco (SFO) for $94 round-trip on Frontier:
Maximize your purchase
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
