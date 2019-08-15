This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re seeing great mileage deals from New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) to the Caribbean starting at just 10,000 Delta SkyMiles round-trip.
The SkyMiles deals page shows deals from Boston (BOS) to Nassau (NAS), for instance, starting at 11,500 miles. But using the flexible dates feature we were able to find that same route for just 10,000 miles plus taxes and fees.
What’s great about this deal is that all fares appear to be booked in Delta’s Main Cabin fare class, not basic economy, meaning you’ll be able to select your seat for free.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: BOS/JFK – PLS/BDA/NAS/PUJ
Cost: 10,000 miles + taxes and fees
Dates: September – October
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Bermuda (BDA) for 10,000 miles + $129 round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Nassau (NAS) for 10,000 miles + $119 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Nassau (NAS) for 12,000 miles + $113 round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Providenciales (PLS) for 13,500 miles + $98 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Punta Cana (PUJ) for 16,000 miles + $115 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize Your Purchase
While we typically recommend using a credit card that maximizes your earnings on airfare purchases, the taxes and fees on these awards are so cheap that it’s worth focusing on the cards that offer excellent trip delay and cancellation insurance — such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare) and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Featured photo by photosvit / Getty Images.
