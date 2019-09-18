This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Delta has been on a roll lately with flash sales, both in cash and with Skymiles. Today, we’re seeing unreal deals from U.S. cities served by Delta to Tokyo and Seoul-area airports for as low as 56,000 SkyMiles plus taxes and fees. We’re also seeing even rarer deals to Sydney (SYD) starting at just 64,000 miles.
This is a great deal, especially to Sydney. TPG values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each, making the tickets from Los Angeles to Sydney worth just $768, minus taxes and fees. Nonstop flights from the West Coast to Australia can top over $1,200 on Delta.
You may need to play around with dates and cities, as we’re seeing deals lower than what’s published on Delta’s site. There are also deals on Comfort+ tickets for many routes. Lastly, if you see a deal you want, don’t wait as this promotion expires Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
To search, head to Delta’s website and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major U.S. cities to Japan, Australia and Australia; see full list here
Cost: 56,000+ Skymiles + taxes and fees round-trip in economy
Dates: February 2020 – April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Tokyo (HND) for 56,000 miles + $61 round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Osaka (KIX) for 62,000 miles + $60 round-trip nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney (SYD) for 64,000 miles + $107 round-trip nonstop:
Newark (EWR) to Tokyo (NRT) for 72,000 miles + $61 round-trip:
Portland (PDX) to Nagoya (NGO) for 74,000 miles + $64 round-trip:
Baltimore (BWI) to Seoul (ICN) for 75,000 miles + $91 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Seoul (ICN) for 75,000 miles + $185 round-trip:
San Jose (SJC) to Sydney (SYD) for 76,000 miles + $112 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Sydney (SYD) for 80,000 miles + $112 round-trip:
Maximize your purchase
While we typically recommend using a credit card that maximizes your earnings on airfare purchases, the taxes and fees on these awards are so cheap that it’s worth focusing on the cards that offer excellent trip delay and cancellation insurance — such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare) and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Marco Simoni/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.