Delta flash sale: Domestic first class tickets from $177 round-trip
It pays to check your email, often. That’s how I found about Delta’s amazing new flash sale, this time on round-trip domestic tickets. We’re seeing round-trip short-haul tickets starting at just $177 round-trip. The deals are for April 2020 travel and are available from many cities served by Delta nationwide, including Boston (BOS), Seattle (SEA) and Las Vegas (LAS). Even better: all deals are nonstop.
There are even some unadvertised Delta fares, including flights from New York to the Washington area and Detroit (DTW) to Indianapolis (IND), so make sure to check your preferred destination even if you don’t see it listed on the page. Note that the tickets are nonrefundable. Make sure you don’t wait to book these deals, as they expire on January 28!
To search, head to Delta’s flash sale page and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: $177+ round-trip in first class
Dates: April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Redmond (RDM) for $177 round-trip nonstop in first class:
Boston (BOS) to Buffalo (BUF) for $193 round-trip nonstop in first class:
New York (JFK) to Washington (IAD) for $256 round-trip nonstop in first class:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Boston (BOS) for $284 round-trip nonstop in first class:
Chicago (ORD) to Atlanta (ATL) for $321 round-trip nonstop in first class:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $333 round-trip nonstop in first class:
Phoenix (PHX) to Seattle (SEA) for $345 round-trip nonstop in first class:
Detroit (DTW) to Indianapolis (IND) for $351 round-trip nonstop in first class:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
