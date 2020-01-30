Delta flash sale: Domestic flights starting at $117 round-trip
Delta has been releasing a lot of flash sales lately, and this time the airline is back with some cheap domestic fares. We’re seeing tickets from major Delta hubs like New York, Raleigh (RDU) and Atlanta (ATL) starting at just $117 round-trip. The deals appear to be available from February to April, though sometimes Delta extends deals past the published end date.
Note that many of the fares are in basic economy, though we spotted a couple in Main Cabin. If you book a basic economy ticket, you’ll pay to check a bag and pick your seat, but keep in mind that some basic economy restrictions are waived for elites and cardholders of Delta cobranded credit cards.
Finally, make sure you book by Feb. 5 if you don’t want to miss out!
To search, head to Delta and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: $117+ round-trip in basic economy
Dates: February – April
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Detroit (DTW) to New Orleans (MSY) for $117 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Boston (BOS) to Austin (AUS) for $137 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Raleigh (RDU) to Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) for $152 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:
Atlanta (ATL) to Myrtle Beach (MYR) for $159 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
New York (JFK) to Charleston (CHS) for $167 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to San Antonio (SAT) for $177 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy.
