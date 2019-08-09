This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flights from various US cities to Belize have dropped as low as $254 round-trip — can you Belize it? Even better: there’s a lot of availability from mid-west cities that don’t see deals like this to Central America as often.
Puns aside, this is an awesome deal to take advantage of if you’re looking for a tropical getaway this fall. The availability for these low fares is pretty limited from September through early November, so you’ll have to start planning soon. However, you probably won’t want to plan too much as we’re pretty sure you’ll be just fine lying on the beach here.
You won’t be able to check a bag or pick a seat free of charge with these fares, but you are allowed a personal and carry-on bag on both airlines.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: American, Delta
Routes: MSY/BWI/BOS/RDU/IND/CMH/BNA/STL/MCI/OKC/OMA/LAS/PDX/MIA/MCO to BZE
Cost: $254 round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: September 2019 – November 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Orlando (MCO) to Belize City (BZE) for $254 round-trip on American:
Miami (MIA) to Belize City (BZE) for $258 round-trip on American:
Baltimore (BWI) to Belize City (BZE) for $277 round-trip on Delta:
Nashville (BNA) to Belize City (BZE) for $278 round-trip on Delta:
New Orleans (MSY) to Belize City (BZE) for $279 round-trip on American:
Boston (BOS) to Belize City (BZE) for $284 round-trip on Delta: Columbus (CMH) to Belize City (BZE) for $286 round-trip on Delta: Raleigh (RDU) to Belize City (BZE) for $294 round-trip on Delta: Kansas City (MCI) to Belize City (BZE) for $302 round-trip on Delta: Oklahoma City (OKC) to Belize City (BZE) for $302 round-trip on Delta:
Omaha (OMA) to Belize City (BZE) for $302 round-trip on Delta:
Saint Louis (STL) to Belize City (BZE) for $302 round-trip on Delta:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Belize City (BZE) for $307 round-trip on Delta:
Indianapolis (IND) to Belize City (BZE) for $312 round-trip on Delta:
Portland (PDX) to Belize City (BZE) for $336 round-trip on Delta:
