Unreal deal alert: Fly to Tokyo in business for 45k miles
Act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer as it’s not bound to last.
As of right now there is availability in January and February for one-way business class flights from Dallas to Tokyo on American Airlines’ 787-9 Dreamliner for only 45k miles.
First reported by Monkey Miles, a quick search is pulling up several dates in the next two months:
The standard pricing for this is 60k miles, so you’re getting an awesome deal here. You can search for these flights using AA’s calendar function to find the best availability.
These Web Specials were introduced on economy cabins last year, but this semi-dynamic pricing was just launched on premium cabins earlier in December. Unfortunately, we’ve seen some astronomically high redemptions using this new feature, including a one-way business class ticket for 480k miles.
While it doesn’t look like the Web Special awards are good for everyone, this is an excellent way to fly on American’s best business class product for cheap. Act fast if you’d like to take advantage!
