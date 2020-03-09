Deal alert: Today only, take 50% off nonstop round-trip flights on Frontier
Score 50% off of your next nonstop round-trip Frontier Airlines flight (base fare) by booking today, March 9, 2020, before 11:59 p.m. Eastern daylight time. Use promotion code SAVE50. Baggage, advance seat assignments and other add-ons must be purchased separately.
Rates begin as low as $30 round-trip between dozens of cities. The promotional code must be applied during checkout at flyfrontier.com, or requested when booking with an agent over the phone.
Sale fares are available for travel every day between March 16, 2020 and June 12, 2020, except for Fridays and Sundays. Flights must be purchased at least seven days in advance to qualify for the discount.
Blackout dates apply for travel on April 13, 2020, and between May 20-26, 2020, between all destinations. Additional blackouts apply for travel to or from New Orleans between April 21, 2020, to May 5, 2020 and to/from Louisville, between May 1-5, 2020.
Although travel can be canceled for a full refund up to 24 hours after purchase, a $119 cancellation fee will be charged per ticket for cancellations after the 24-hour window. (TPG has reached out to Frontier for clarification on current cancellation policies or fee waivers in light of the coronavirus outbreaks.)
The value of the canceled ticket can be applied toward the purchase of a future ticket within 90 days after cancellation. The ticket may be canceled and refunded at the My Trips section on flyfrontier.com. Previously purchased tickets cannot be exchanged for special-fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the ticket(s) and all monies will be forfeited.
The eligible discount routes include popular routes such as: Atlanta to/from Denver; Chicago to/from New York/Newark; Los Angeles to/from Philadelphia; New York-LaGuardia to/from Orlando, and New York/Newark to/from Orlando.
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
When flying an ultra low-cost carrier, if you are worried about what happens in the face of flight cancellations or severe delays, consider looking into Freebird. For a $19 purchase made in advance, that service that can rebook you on another carrier’s flight or prioritize using a credit card that comes with above-average flight protections.
The information for the Citi Prestige and the Citi Premier card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Additional reporting from Carissa Rawson.
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus.
