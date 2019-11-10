Deal alert: Premium economy flights to Bangkok from $1,044 round-trip
Flights on ANA and United from both the East and West coasts to Bangkok in premium economy are currently available for as low as $1,044 round-trip from various U.S. cities. We first spotted the deal to Bangkok thanks to Loyalty Lobby.
Thailand is the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for great food and lots of low-cost activities. However, be sure to watch out for these common mistakes tourists make when visiting. Bangkok is also notorious for having unbelievably affordable luxury hotels — like the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok for $230 per night — so you can vacation like the rich and famous without hurting your wallet.
To search, head to Google Flights or the American Express travel portal and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA.
Airline: ANA, United
Routes: EWR/JFK/LAX/ORD/IAH/IAD/SFO/SEA to BKK
Cost: $1,044 in premium economy
Dates: January – April 2020, depending on route
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Bangkok (BKK) for $1,044 round-trip in premium economy on ANA:
New York (JFK) to Bangkok (BKK) for $1,078 round-trip in premium economy on United:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Bangkok (BKK) for $1,081 round-trip in premium economy on United:
Chicago (ORD) to Bangkok (BKK) for $1,082 round-trip in premium economy on United:
Houston (IAH) to Bangkok (BKK) for $1,084 round-trip in premium economy on United:
Washington D.C. (IAD) to Bangkok (BKK) for $1,120 round-trip in premium economy on United:
San Francisco (SFO) to Bangkok (BKK) for $1,133 round-trip in premium economy on United:
Seattle (SEA) to Bangkok (BKK) for $1,146 round-trip in premium economy on United:
