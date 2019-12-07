Deal alert: NYC to Puerto Rico for $104 round-trip
There have been some tremendous airfare sales to Puerto Rico this year with the latest just last month that had round-trip fares from Philadelphia for $128 per person. Today, we’re seeing even lower prices. Try $104 round-trip on Spirit Airlines flights from Newark (EWR) to San Juan (SJU).
And, as we were searching for Spirit availability, we saw some comparable pricing from Frontier and United Airlines on the same route.
Google Flights makes finding an itinerary easy. Enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the United Airlines or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Frontier, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines
Routes: EWR to SJU
Cost: From $104 round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: Limited availability from Jan. – Feb. 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com), United Explorer Card (2x on United flights) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to San Juan (SJU) on Spirit for $104 round-trip Jan. 28–Feb. 4, 2020:
Newark (EWR) to San Juan (SJU) on Frontier for $119 round-trip Feb. 4–8, 2020:
Newark (EWR) to San Juan (SJU) in basic economy on United Airlines for $152 round-trip:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo of El San Juan Hilton Hotel by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
