Deal alert: Frontier flights from $29 round-trip
Frontier is currently offering round-trip fares from $29 round-trip, giving you the perfect excuse to book a getaway before the year ends.
There are numerous routes and dates available, but the deal is restricted to travel Monday – Saturday, and Nov. 22 – Dec. 2 are not a part of the deal. To see if your city and travel dates work with this sale, head the Frontier deals page and be sure to book before 11:59 EST on Oct. 23.
Keep in mind that Frontier charges extra for everything from a carry-on bag to a seat assignment to a can of soda. Still, even if you choose to bring a full size carry-on bag aboard your flight and lock in a specific seat, you will likely end up paying less than on full-service carriers. Also note that you can skip through the seat selection and have it assigned to you for free.
To book the lowest fares, you will need to book directly on FlyFrontier.com. The easiest place to start your search is on the flight sale page.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Various U.S. cities
Cost: $29+ round-trip
Dates: Oct. 24 – Dec. 18, 2019
Book By: Oct. 23 at 11:59pm EST
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare) American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book today on Frontier:
Denver (DEN) to Spokane (GEG) for $29 round-trip:
Austin (AUS) to Detroit (DTW) for $29 round-trip: Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) for $29 round-trip: Cincinnati (CVG) to Jacksonville (JAX) for $29 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
When flying an ultra low-cost carrier, if you are worried about what happens in the face of flight cancellations or severe delays, consider looking into Freebird. For a $19 purchase made in advance, that service that can rebook you on another carrier’s flight or prioritize using a credit card that comes with above-average flight protections.
Featured image by Image by JT Genter
