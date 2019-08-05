This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Get ready to pack your bags! After spotting cheap JetBlue Mint fares to the Caribbean earlier today, we’re now seeing coach flights to the Cayman Islands on sale for as low as $212 round-trip. You can find these deals out of cities like Boston (BOS), New York (LGA/JFK), Miami (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and can travel from September 2019 through June 2020.
The low fares are being offered by American Airlines, Cayman Airways and JetBlue, but if you have a choice of carriers, you might want to avoid American as most of its lowest fares are for basic economy, which doesn’t let you select your seat, get an upgrade or earn elite qualifying credits as usual. If you do get stuck with a basic economy ticket, you can combat some of the negative aspects of basic economy with a cobranded credit card.
To search for these fares, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline, through an OTA like Priceline or plug those dates into the Ultimate Rewards travel portal.
Airline: American, Cayman Airways, JetBlue
Routes: BOS/FLL/MIA/LGA/JFK to GCM
Cost: $212+ round-trip in economy
Dates: September 2019 – June 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman (GCM) for $212 round-trip in economy on JetBlue:
Miami (MIA) to Grand Cayman (GCM) for $214 round-trip in economy on Cayman Airways:
New York (JFK) to Grand Cayman (GCM) for $302 round-trip in economy on JetBlue:
Boston (BOS) to Grand Cayman (GCM) for $326 round-trip in economy on JetBlue:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Westend61/Getty Images
