Deal alert: Flights to St. Thomas from $193 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Pack your bags and get ready to head down to the beautiful island of St. Thomas because flights are currently available for $193 round-trip.
While we’re not completely shocked by the low-fare from Miami (MIA), this is great news for those in the Midwest and on the East Coast with fares starting at $278 round-trip. All of these deals are aboard either Delta or American in basic economy, which means these tickets are nonrefundable and cannot be exchanged. However, the good news is that you are allowed a free carry-on.
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE AIRLINE TO WIN A TPG AWARD HERE!
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: American and Delta
Routes: MIA/CLE/JFK/BOS/BWI/BUF/PHL/LAX/GRR/MEM to STT
Cost: $193 round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: Dec. 2019 – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Miami (MIA) to St. Thomas (STT) on American for $193 round-trip:
Cleveland (CLE) to St. Thomas (STT) on Delta for $278 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to St. Thomas (STT) on Delta for $283 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to St. Thomas (STT) on American for $295 round-trip:
Baltimore (BWI) to St. Thomas (STT) on American for $296 round-trip:
Buffalo (BUF) to St. Thomas (STT) on Delta for $298 round-trip:
Philadelphia (PHL) to St. Thomas (STT) on Delta for $298 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to St. Thomas (STT) on American for $303 round-trip:
Grand Rapids (GRR) to St. Thomas (STT) on Delta for $317 round-trip:
Memphis (MEM) to St. Thomas (STT) on Delta for $317 round-trip:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo courtesy of Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.