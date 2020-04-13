Deal Alert: Flights to South America in 2021 from $232 round-trip
Editor’s note: The team at The Points Guy loves to travel, but now is not the time for unnecessary trips. Health officials note that the fastest way to return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others. That includes ceasing travel. We are publishing travel deals because we should all use this time to think about and plan our next adventures. TPG doesn’t advise booking travel until later into 2020 – and even then be mindful of cancellation policies.
If you’re planning future trips, we’ve been seeing some incredible deals recently for travel later in the year and early 2021. Right now, Avianca is offering flights from multiple U.S. cities to major South American destinations, starting as low as $232 round-trip, including nonstop options.
You can find flights from cities like New York-JFK, Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington-Dulles (IAD) to Lima (LIM), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Sao Paulo (GRU), Porto Alegre, Brazil (POA), Buenos Aires (EZE) and Santiago, Chile (SCL). There’s lots of availability all the way through March 2021, including the normally peak holiday periods. In the Southern Hemisphere, you’ll typically experience the best weather between September and March.
These fares probably won’t last long so you’ll want to book quickly. To give passengers some peace of mind, Avianca is allowing all tickets purchased between now and April 30, 2020, to be changed without any fees (see the full policy here). Many of the low fares we found also include a free checked bag.
If you’d rather book your flights using miles, American Airlines is still offering discounted Web Special awards to South America from 30,000 AAdvantage miles round-trip.
To take advantage of this deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar to find dates and prices that work for you and then click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Avianca
Routes: JFK, MIA, LAX, IAD to EZE, GIG, GRU, LIM, POA, SCL
Cost: $232+ round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: May 2020-March 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Miami (MIA) to Lima (LIM) for $232 round-trip nonstop on Avianca:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Lima (LIM) for $244 round-trip on Avianca via Orbitz:
Miami (MIA) to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) for $372 round-trip on Avianca:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Sao Paulo (GRU) for $388 round-trip on Avianca via Orbitz:
New York-JFK to Sao Paulo (GRU) for $448 round-trip on Avianca via Orbitz:
New York-JFK to Porto Alegre (POA) for $492 round-trip on Avianca:
Washington-Dulles (IAD) to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) for $538 round-trip on Avianca via Orbitz:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Nizam Ergil/EyeEm/Getty Images.
