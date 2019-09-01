This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Cheap flights to top destinations in Mexico are now available from just $189 round-trip. Flights are available from select US cities to resort cities including Cancun and San Jose/Los Cabos as well as urban destinations including Mexico City. Cheap flights are available beginning this month with availability extending into mid-December.
Flights operated by the airlines listed below, with the exception of United, allow passengers to bring a standard carry-on bag free of charge. If you book an itinerary operated by United, you will incur a fee if you choose to bring a carry-on bag onboard.
With frigid temperatures hitting much of the United States this winter, now’s the perfect time to plan an escape to Mexico’s top resort cities. There are plenty of points hotels in both cities including the Solaz Luxury Collection Hotel in Los Cabos and the JW Marriott Resort and Spa in Cancun.
Airline: Aeromexico, Alaska, American, United
Routes: CHS/DEN/DFW/IAH/LAX/ORD/STL to CUN/MEX/SJD
Cost: $189+ round-trip in economy
Dates: September — December 2019
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Houston (IAH) to Cancun (CUN) for $189 round-trip on Aeromexico via Delta:
Denver (DEN) to Cancun (CUN) for $197 round-trip on United (⚠️ Basic Economy):
Chicago (ORD) to Cancun (CUN) for $209 round-trip + nonstop on American:
Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Mexico City (MEX) for $233 round-trip + nonstop on Aeromexico:
St. Louis (STL) to San Jose/Los Cabos (SJD) for $250 round-trip on American:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by YinYang/iStock / Getty Images Plus
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.