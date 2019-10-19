Deal alert: Flights to Germany from $327 round-trip
Flights to Germany have dropped as low as $327 round-trip from various U.S. cities. Most shocking, the lowest fare we’re seeing originates from Los Angeles (LAX), which is not something we see often.
Many of the cities have deals to multiple German cities, so if you’d prefer to visit a different city than listed be sure to check Google flights to see if the deal still works. Additionally, a lot of these deals are available around the holidays so you may get experience the iconic Christmas markets.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: SAS, Icelandair, Condor
Routes: EWR/BOS/IAD/MIA/ORD/LAX/SFO/LAS/SEA to FRA/HAM/MUC/TXL and many more
Cost: $327+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: November 2019 — March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Hamburg (HAM) for $327 round-trip on SAS:
Newark (EWR) to Frankfurt (FRA) for $340 round-trip on SAS:
Chicago (ORD) to Hamburg (HAM) for $364 round-trip on Icelandair:
Miami (MIA) to Hamburg (HAM) for $367 round-trip on SAS:
Washington D.C. (IAD) to Hamburg (HAM) for $378 round-trip on SAS:
Newark (EWR) to Munich (MUC) for $381 round-trip on SAS:
San Francisco (SFO) to Hamburg (HAM) for $427 round-trip on SAS:
Seattle (SEA) to Frankfurt (FRA) for $430 round-trip on Condor:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Frankfurt (FRA) for $440 round-trip on Condor: Boston (BOS) to Berlin (TXL) for $445 round-trip on Icelandair:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo courtesy of Prisma by Dukas/UIG via Getty Images.
