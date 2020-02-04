Deal alert: Flights to Colombia and Ecuador from $268 RT
There’s never a bad time to visit Colombia or Ecuador, so when there are low fares to get you there, you should jump on. That time is now, as we’re currently seeing flights from major cities across the U.S. — including Dallas (DFW), Washington D.C. (DCA) and Phoenix (PHX) — to Bogotá (BOG), Cartagena (CTG) and Guayaquil (GYE) from $268 round-trip. The low fares are being offered by Delta, American, COPA and JetBlue and are available as soon as February through June 2020.
If you’re looking for something to do while you’re in Colombia, check out Brian Kelly’s vlog episodes from his recent trip to the country. And to learn how to best optimize your points to book a hotel, check out our guide on using points and miles in Colombia. If you’re thinking of booking the Guayaquil (GYE) deals and are considering a trip to the Galapagos, read this first.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline, Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Delta, American, COPA, JetBlue
Routes: DFW/AUS/ATL/PHX/DCA/LAX/BOS/JFK to BOG/GYE/CTG
Cost: $268+ round-trip
Travel Dates: February – June 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Dallas (DFW) to Bogota (BOG) for $268 round-trip on Delta:
Austin (AUS) to Bogota (BOG) for $269 round-trip on American:
Atlanta (ATL) to Guayaquil (GYE) for $343 round-trip on JetBlue:
Phoenix (PHX) to Medellín (MDE) for $366 round-trip on JetBlue:
Washington D.C. (DCA) to Guayaquil (GYE) for $368 round-trip on JetBlue:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Bogota (BOG) for $372 round-trip on Copa:
Boston (BOS) to Bogota (BOG) for $374 round-trip on Copa: New York (JFK) to Cartagena (CTG) for $395 round-trip on JetBlue:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige (5x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Starcevic / Getty Images.
