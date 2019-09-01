This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flights from numerous cities in the US to Belize City are currently available starting at just $242 round-trip. These cheap flights are available on multiple airlines including American, Copa and United beginning later this month with availability extending through the end of October. Flights operated by American Airlines and Copa include a free carry-on bag while flights operated by United are booked into basic economy with carry-on bags available for a fee.
Belize is the perfect destination for adventurous travelers. Top attractions include the country’s dense jungle, which is home to a number of Mayan ruins and the Belize Barrier Reef, which features world-class diving. Belize also boasts pristine coastline and beaches for travelers looking for a more relaxed getaway.
Airline: American, Copa, United
Routes: AUS/BDL/BNA/BOS/CHS/LAX/MCI/MCO/MSY/STL/TPA to Belize City (BZE)
Cost: $242+ round-trip in economy
Dates: September — October 2019
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Orlando (MCO) to Belize City (BZE) for $242 round-trip on Copa:
Tampa (TPA) to Belize City (BZE) for $254 round-trip on United (⚠️ Basic Economy):
Hartford (BDL) to Belize City (BZE) for $278 round-trip on American:
New Orleans (MSY) to Belize City (BZE) for $279 round-trip on American:
Boston (BOS) to Belize City (BZE) for $285 round-trip on American:
St. Louis (STL) to Belize City (BZE) for $303 round-trip on American:
Featured image by iStock / Getty Images Plus
