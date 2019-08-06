This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Fancy a trip to Asia? Now may be your opportunity to book. We’re currently seeing flights from Los Angeles (LAX), Las Vegas (LAS), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and New York (JFK) to popular Asian destinations like Shanghai (PVG), Beijing (PEK), Singapore (SIN), Seoul (ICN) and Tokyo (NRT) from $306 round-trip.
The low fares are being offered by airlines like American Airlines, Air China, Hainan and United. Even better, they book into regular economy, as opposed to basic economy, so passengers will be able to bring on a personal item and carry-on bag as well as have the option to select their seats with most airlines.
Aside from being amazing destinations, all of the cities on sale are great for booking hotel stays using points. For instance, in Beijing there’s a St. Regis and W Hotel, in Shanghai there’s an EDITION and St. Regis, in Tokyo there’s a Conrad and Hyatt Centric, in Seoul there’s a Ritz-Carlton and in Singapore there’s an Andaz and Westin.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: American, Air China, China Eastern, Delta, Hainan, United, Xiamen
Routes: LAS/LAX/SEA/JFK/SFO to PEK/PVG/SIN/ICN/NRT
Cost: $306+ round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: August – November 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Beijing (PEK) for $306 round-trip nonstop on American:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Shanghai (PVG) for $400 round-trip on United:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Beijing (PEK) for $419 round-trip on Hainan:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) for $419 round-trip on China Eastern:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Seoul (ICN) for $479 round-trip on Air China:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (NRT) for $481 round-trip on Xiamen:
Featured image by Steven Han / Getty Images.
