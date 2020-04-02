Expired: Flights to Australia in 2021 from $353 round-trip
Now may be your chance to get a bargain flight to Australia. This deal is on Air Canada from $353 round-trip with availability from November 2020 through February 2021, but book ASAP because these fares likely won’t last long.
As first reported by Scott’s Cheap Flights, Air Canada is offering super-discounted fares to Australian cities such as Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL) and Brisbane (BNE). We don’t have a full list of routes involved in the offer, but there are plenty of them included in this deal, so head to Google Flights and play around with the dates and cities.
Any tickets purchased on Air Canada through April 15, 2020 for travel through April 30, 2021 can be canceled or changed without any fees. Since this is a non-refundable fare, passengers cannot get a cash refund, but will receive a credit for future travel. If passengers rebook flights, they will have to pay the difference in fare between the original ticket and the new price. See the full Air Canada policy here.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: Air Canada
Routes: Various U.S. routes
Cost: $353 round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: November 2020 – February 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Melbourne (MEL) for $353 round-trip on Air Canada:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Melbourne (MEL) for $353 round-trip on Air Canada:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Melbourne (MEL) for $356 round-trip on Air Canada:
Columbus (CMH) to Melbourne (MEL) for $359 round-trip on Air Canada:
Cleveland (CLE) to Melbourne (MEL) for $359 round-trip on Air Canada:
Newark (EWR) to Sydney (SYD) for $363 round-trip on Air Canada:
Seattle (SEA) to Sydney (SYD) for $363 round-trip on Air Canada:
San Francisco (SFO) to Brisbane (BNE) for $366 round-trip on Air Canada:
St. Louis (STL) to Sydney (SYD) for $369 round-trip on Air Canada:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy
