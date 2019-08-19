This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amtrak is back with another sale, this time for a BOGO deal on the City of New Orleans train. Even better, the deal is for both Roomette sleeper cars and coach seats.
Here’s what you need to know.
From August 19 – 31, you can buy one ticket on the City of New Orleans train and you’ll get one free for a travel companion. You must travel between August 22 and September 30 to be eligible. 3-day advance purchase is required.
The sample fares you see above are for two adult customers for travel through September in coach or sharing a Roomette if they are purchased as one reservation.
“We don’t do BOGO fares for coach and sleeping car customers simultaneously very often,” Nick Genevish, Director of Long Distance Service Line, said in a statement to TPG. “So this is an exciting offer to welcome back our customers to and from Memphis, Jackson and New Orleans, plus the intermediate stops in Hammond, McComb, Brookhaven, Hazelhurst, Yazoo City, Greenwood and Marks.”
And if you’re traveling on Wednesday (August 21), you’ll receive a “commemorative item” that celebrates the service’s restoration.
You can read TPG staffer Katie Genter’s review of an Amtrak Roomette car to get an idea of what it’s like on a long and overnight Amtrak train journey.
Routes: City of New Orleans train route
Cost: $22+ one-way in coach
Book by: Aug. 31, 2019
Travel Dates: August 22 – September 30
Restrictions: Valid for coach seats; upgrade to a roomette or bedroom permitted upon full payment of accommodation charges. The companion and full fare passenger must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. Advance reservations are required a minimum of three days prior to travel. No additional discounts may apply. Other restrictions may also apply.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Jackson, MS to New Orleans, LA for $22 one-way in coach or $105 one-way in a Roomette for two passengers:
New Orleans, LA to Memphis, TN for $50 one-way or $155 one-way in a Roomette for two passengers:
Memphis, TN to Chicago, IL for $87 one-way or $197 one-way in a Roomette for two passengers:
New Orleans, LA to Chicago, IL for $108 one-way or $269 one-way in a Roomette for two passengers:
Chicago, IL to Memphis, TN for $109 one-way or $197 one-way in a Roomette for two passengers:
Chicago, IL to New Orleans, LA for $135 one-way or $269 one-way in a Roomette for two passengers:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.