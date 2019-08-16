This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amtrak just rolled out their latest sale, with discounts of 50% on nearly all routes across America. If you didn’t already have Labor Day plans, then here’s your opportunity to head somewhere new or go visit friends or family because there are no black out dates. However, the sale is only running for two days, so if a deal fits your September travel plans then you’ll want to act fast.
Below are some of the rates that Amtrak is promoting on its website:
The discount will automatically be applied at check out on all valid routes. After doing a quick search between New York Penn and Washington DC’s Union Station, it appears that every train is priced at the sale price, so this is a great opportunity to be protected from Amtrak’s usual dynamic pricing.
Start your search for discounted tickets on the Amtrak website. There’s no coupon code needed to unlock the cheap fares.
Routes: Services include all routes except for the Pennsylvanian and Keystone local service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner, and 7000-8999 Thruways.
Cost: From $16 one-way
Book by: Aug. 17, 2019
Travel Dates: Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, 2019
Restrictions: Prices can’t be combined with other discount codes. Upgrades to Business Class are not permitted, and it’s only valid for Acela Business class and NER coach seats only. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25% cancellation fee applies. Other restrictions may also apply.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Chicago, IL to St. Louis, MO for $16 one-way:
Portland, OR to Seattle, WA for $18 one-way: San Diego, CA to Los Angeles, CA for $35 one-way: Washington DC to New York, NY for $39 one-way: Washington DC to Boston, MA for $57 one-way: Denver, CO to Chicago, IL for $62 one-way:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
