Amtrak Flash Sale: Northeast Regional Routes From $19 One-Way
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amtrak is currently having a flash sale for routes carried by the Northeast Regional train service. Now through July 13, you can book any Coach Class seats on the applicable routes for discounted rates starting at just $19 one-way. You can travel at these low fares between August 1 and November 9, 2018.
This deal makes it even easier to hop around the Northeast. It’s perfect for a final summer trip or great for college students going back to school in the Northeast.
Plus, Amtrak is currently making strides toward a better menu on its Northeast corridor routes, so keep an eye out for Boar’s Head meat and healthy options on board if you decide to book during this short sale.
Below are some of the route rates that Amtrak is promoting on its website. However, other routes apply.
Carrier: Amtrak
Routes: All Northeast Regional train service, including Keystone and Pennsylvanian trains between New York and Philadelphia, and the Vermonter, between New Haven and Washington, DC, and between Virginia Beach, and Norfolk, Virginia
Cost: From $19 one-way
Book by: July 13, 2018
Dates: August 1 – November 9
Restrictions: Prices can’t be combined with other discount codes. Sale prices are available exclusively for one-way Coach Class fares and upgrades to Business Class are not permitted. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25 percent cancellation fee applies. Other restrictions may also apply.
Washington, DC (WAS) to Richmond, VA (RVR) for $19 one-way.
Baltimore, MD (BAL) to Philadelphia, PA (PHL) for $29 one-way.
Washington, DC (WAS) to Philadelphia, PA (PHL) for $29 one-way.
Boston, MA (BOS) to New York, NY (NYP) for $39 one-way.
New York, NY (NYP) to Washington, DC (WAS) for $39 one-way.
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on all travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.