This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest travel deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Thursday morning, Amtrak announced it will launch nonstop service on its high-speed Acela train between New York’s Penn Station and Washington DC’s Union Station later this year.
Fares for the new service appear to be quite low right now — even cheaper than the Acelas that make stops. You can hop between the two cities for $130 one-way or $260 round-trip in business class (note that the Acela doesn’t have coach seating). However, you’ll still have to pay a lot more if you want to sit in First Class.
While still not as short as a flight itself, with Amtrak you forgo the hassle of getting out to the airport and going through security — and you’re much less likely to be delayed.
The train takes just two hours and 35 minutes to get between the two cities. The weekday-only service will begin on Sep. 23 and low fares are even available for the inaugural service.
The southbound train departs from New York at 6:35am and is scheduled to arrive in Washington around 9:10am. The nonstop return train will depart Union Station at 4:30pm and arrive at Penn Station around 7:05pm.
Start your search for discounted tickets on the Amtrak website. There’s no coupon code needed to unlock the cheap fares.
Routes: NYP – WAS
Cost: From $130 one-way in business class
Travel Dates: September 23 and onwards
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Washington, DC to New York for $130 one-way:
New York to Washington, DC for $130 one-way:
New York to Washington, DC for $260 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Featured image by Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.