Deal alert: Fly to Shanghai or Beijing on Air Canada for $339–$550
Now is the time to lock in on some inexpensive flights to Shanghai or Beijing via Air Canada. While availability is limited to certain dates in February and March 2020, the fares — ranging from $350-ish to $550-ish round-trip in economy — are worth booking.
We like to use Google Flights to find fare deals like this. Enter your city pairs and then review the calendar to find dates and prices that work. Once you’ve found a route that works, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Expedia or Priceline.
Airline: Air Canada
Routes: Travel to Shanghai or Beijing from Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Portland, Seattle, St. Louis, San Diego or San Francisco via Vancouver
Cost: $325–$551
Travel Dates: February and March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some sample fares we found:
Las Vegas-LAS to Shanghai-PVG for $339 per person, round-trip in economy
Seattle-SEO to Shanghai-PVG for $352 per person, round-trip in economy
Chicago-ORD to Beijing-PEK for $435 per person, round-trip in economy
Minneapolis-MSP to Beijing-PEK for $542 per person, round-trip in economy
Featured image by DuKai photographer/Getty Images
