3 days only: Amtrak tickets from $15 one-way
It’s “National Plan for Vacation Day” and to celebrate, Amtrak is offering 30% off bookings made today through Jan. 30, 2020.
The purpose of NPVD is to encourage U.S. workers to use their paid time off and plan their year’s travel ahead of time so that no PTO (paid time off) is left on the table.
To get in on the savings, you must travel Feb. 15 – March 31, 2020. The promotion is valid for coach seats and Acela business class only. Last, it is only available on select train services.
Here are some of the rates Amtrak is promoting:
The discount will automatically be applied at checkout on all valid routes, although it appears that not all departures are discounted, so you may have to search a little to find the cheapest fares.
Start your search for discounted tickets on the Amtrak website. You don’t need a coupon code to unlock the cheap fares.
Routes: Services include travel on the Acela, Northeast Regional, Adirondack, Maple Leaf (within the U.S.), Downeaster, Carolinian, Piedmont, Empire Service, Ethan Allen, Vermonter and reserved sections of the Keystone and Pennsylvanian.
Cost: From $15 one-way
Book by: Jan. 30, 2020
Travel Dates: Feb. 15 – March 31, 2020
Restrictions: Prices can’t be combined with other discount codes. Upgrades to business class are not permitted, and this offer is only valid for Acela business-class and coach seats. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are nonrefundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25% cancellation fee applies. Other restrictions may also apply.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Richmond, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., for $19 one-way:
Boston to Portland, Maine, for $20 one-way:
Charlotte, North Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia, for $38 one-way:
Niagara Falls, New York, to Albany, New York, for $38 one-way:
Boston to New York City for $39 one-way:
New York City to Washington, D.C., for $39 one-way:
New York City to Bellows Falls, Vermont, for $49 one-way:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Featured photo by Melanie Lieberman/The Points Guy.
