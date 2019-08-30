This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re seeing unreal 2-in-1 deals to Asia from New York (JFK/EWR), Seattle (SEA) and Los Angeles (LAX) for just $381 round-trip. This is an unreal deal (that may be a mistake fare so you may want to wait awhile to book nonrefundable hotels) operated by Star Alliance airlines ANA, Singapore and United. We first spotted the New York and Seattle deals at Scott’s Cheap Flights.
You’ll need to play around with dates and destinations to get the best deals, but you should be able to find these prices on Google Flights when using the multi-city search function. You’ll likely then have to book through an OTA like Priceline or CheapOair
Airline: ANA, Singapore, United
Routes: JFK/EWR/LAX/SEA to SIN and DEL/SIN and KUL
Cost: $381+ round-trip in economy
Dates: January – May 2020
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Singapore (SIN) and New Delhi (DEL) for $381 round-trip via Priceline:
Seattle (SEA) to Singapore (SIN) and New Delhi (DEL) for $386 round-trip via Priceline:
Newark (EWR) to Singapore (SIN) and Kuala Lumpur (KUL) for $464 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) and New Delhi (DEL) for $562 round-trip via Expedia:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Terraxplorer / Getty Images
