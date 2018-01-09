This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Escape south to the Caribbean or Central America with Delta’s latest award flash sale. Every so often, Delta offers award flash sales, allowing flyers to redeem their Delta SkyMiles for reduced rates on travel to a specific country or region. In the latest version of this promotion, you can fly to see the clear blue waters of the Caribbean or Central America from 16,000 SkyMiles round-trip — and we’re seeing round-trip awards even lower.
In order to take advantage of these reduced award rates, you must book by 11:59pm ET on January 10, 2018, and travel between April 8 and June 1, 2018. While Delta advertises award flights from 16,000 SkyMiles round-trip, we’re seeing round-trip fares from 11,000 SkyMiles round-trip. The reduced fares are only for main cabin travel on select Delta-operated flights between the continental US and a number of Caribbean or Central American destinations. Keep in mind that you’ll also need to pay the taxes and fees on these award tickets, which can be pricey, and there is a Saturday night stay required. And while Delta’s main promotion page is advertising these low fares to the “Carribbean,” it spells the region correctly on all subsequent references, with the exception of once in the terms and conditions.
As part of the sale, Delta lists the following destinations as eligible for the reduced rates: Antigua and Barbuda (ANU); Aruba (AUA); Bermuda (BDA); Bonaire (BON); Eleuthera, Bahamas (ELH); Freeport, Bahamas (FPO); Grand Cayman (GCM); Great Exuma, Bahamas (GGT); Grenada (GND); Kingston, Jamaica (KIN); Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ); Nassau, Bahamas (NAS); Providenciales (PLS); Punta Cana (PUJ); San Juan (SJU); Saint Kitts & Nevis (SKB); St. Thomas (STT); St. Croix (STX); St. Maarten (SXM); St. Lucia (UVF); Belize (BZE); Guatemala (GUA); Nicaragua (MGA); Panama (PTY); Roatán, Honduras (RTB); El Salvador (SAL); La Lima, Honduras (SAP); Tegucigalpa, Honduras (TGU).
Here are some examples of what you can book:
Miami (MIA) to Providenciales (PLS) for 11,000 SkyMiles + $98 round-trip:
Baltimore (BWI) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) for $12,000 SkyMiles + $116 round-trip:
Newark (EWR) to Providenciales (PLS) for 16,000 SkyMiles + $98 round-trip:
Bottom Line
Delta doesn’t publish an award chart, so there’s no telling just exactly how discounted these award sale fares are. However, if you’re thinking about taking a trip to to the Caribbean or Central America and have the SkyMiles to spend, this could be a good deal. Even if you’re not flying to one of the listed cities, it could be worth checking to see if it’s eligible for a discounted award ticket.
Featured image by Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images.
H/T: View From the Wing
