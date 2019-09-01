This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of our favorite promotions is back, with Staples offering waived purchase fees on its $200 Visa gift cards. Here are the details:
- Offer valid September 1-7, 2019
- Limited to one gift card per customer
- Waived $6.95 purchase fee
- Available in-store only
One of the easiest ways to earn points is through buying gift cards — though be warned: banks have been known to claw back points if they think people are abusing the system. However, this offer is limited to a single card per customer, which shouldn’t cause alarm. These cards are pin-enabled, which means you can utilize them on just about anything you’d normally use a debit card, including bill pay.
Which Card Should I Use?
With waived purchase fees, you’re essentially earning free money on these gift cards when you maximize your spend. Staples codes as an office supply store, which means that the Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card, which earns 5x rewards at office supply stores (up to $150,000/year), is your best bet. Right now, the card is offering a $500 bonus (or 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points if you’re a Sapphire cardholder) after spending $3,000 within the first three months of account opening.
The Ink Business Plus (no longer open to new applicants) also earns 5x if you managed to snag one before applications closed.
If Chase isn’t your thing, the SimplyCash® Plus Business Credit Card from American Express is a no annual fee credit card that also offers 5x at office supply stores (up to $50,000/year).
Bottom Line
Staples tends to be pretty generous with its sales on Visa gift cards, though a no-fee purchase is certainly one of our favorites. Use a card that maximizes rewards in order to earn free points on your purchase, now through September 7, 2019.
Featured image courtesy of Shutterstock
Increased Offer - $500 Cash Back Bonus! Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on cellular phone, landline, internet and cable TV services, plus 2% back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each calendar year. Plus, you’ll earn an uncapped 1% cash back on everything else.
- Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- No Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.