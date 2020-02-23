Earn 5x points and score a discount on fee-free gift Visa cards now on sale at Staples
One of our favorite promotions is back, with Staples offering waived purchase fees on its $200 Visa gift cards plus the chance to score an additional discount via the Chase Offers program. Here are the details:
- Offer valid Feb. 23 – 29, 2020
- Limited to one gift card per customer
- Waived $7 purchase fee
- Available in-store only
One of the easiest ways to earn points is through buying gift cards — though be warned: banks have been known to claw back points if they think people are abusing the system. However, this offer is limited to a single card per customer, which shouldn’t cause alarm. These cards are pin-enabled, which means you can utilize them on just about anything you’d normally use a debit card, including bill pay.
Which card should I use?
With waived purchase fees, you’re essentially earning free money on these gift cards when you maximize your spend. Staples codes as an office supply store, which means that the Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card, which earns 5% cash back at office supply stores (on the first $25,000 in combined account purchases per year), is your best bet. Right now, the card is offering a $500 bonus (or 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points if you’re a Sapphire cardholder) after spending $3,000 within the first three months of account opening.
If you’re an existing cardholder, be sure to check your Chase Offers portal before making the purchase, as a new discount has recently popped up for Staples purchases. TPG Editor Nick Ewen has the following offer on his Ink Cash:
If you have this offer, add it to your account and purchase a $200 Visa Gift Card by Feb. 29, you’d only pay $166 and enjoy 5x Ultimate Rewards points on the purchase. Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, that’ll drop your effective price to less than $150.
The Ink Business Plus (no longer open to new applicants) also earns 5x if you managed to snag one before applications closed.
Bottom Line
Staples tends to be pretty generous with its sales on gift cards, and a no-fee purchase is certainly one of our favorites. Use a card that maximizes rewards in order to earn free points on your purchase, now through Feb. 29, 2020, and be sure to check your Chase Offers portal to see if you can save even more on the purchase.
Additional reporting by Nick Ewen
Featured photo by Steve Heap/Getty Images.
