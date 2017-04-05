This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hey you, you’re at work and reading The Points Guy? Surprise, you’re not alone — at least according to Kayak’s study. In fact, most Americans (57%) are planning their next trip during the workday. The one major problem: Don’t let your boss see!
Kayak is making travel browsing easier while at work with a new version of its desktop site. The version, which is a guise for a traditional spreadsheet, has Kayak’s search tool built in to the cells. So, you can search for your flight to Paris in cell B10 all while your boss will think you’re filling out data in cell B10.
You can utilize the faux-spreadsheet Kayak by going to work.kayak.com. The site has tabs for hotels, flights, cars, packages and trains, so you’ll have access to the full Kayak site and its search functions.
The new look comes after Kayak conducted a study between January 1 and March 21, 2017, which looked at Kayak users’ search habits during the workday. The study found that 57% of searches in the US came between 8:00am-6:00pm, with the biggest spike in traffic between 11:00am-12:00pm.
In addition, the site found that the most popular day for at-work travel searches is Tuesday, with most searches occurring on desktops rather than on mobile devices. The final data point of the search show the best behaved workers and the top offenders in the country. Those in New York, Washington, D.C., Nashville and Chicago rank among the top offenders, and those in Seattle, Las Vegas and Sacramento rank among the best behaved.
This is a humorous — and sensible — new tool for you workday travel heroes. Not only will you be able to appear to be productive, but you’ll also be productive in planning your next getaway.
Featured image courtesy of Hero Images via Getty Images.
