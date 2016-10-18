This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some readers are reporting that although these award seats appear to be available, some dates may only have “phantom” space, in which case AA may not be able to issue your ticket. Be sure to avoid making onward travel plans until you receive confirmation that your award has been ticketed.
Using American AAdvantage miles to book trips to Europe can be frustrating, especially when you’re hoping to snag a seat in business class — AA tends to have very little availability on its own metal while British Airways typically tacks on exorbitant fuel surcharges. As of right now though, we’re seeing amazing availability in Oneworld partner Finnair’s business-class cabin.
You can book awards in business class for up to six people on flights between New York (JFK) and and Helsinki (HEL) for 57,500 AAdvantage miles one-way. Seats are available through the end of the schedule on September 14, 2017. And the good news doesn’t stop there — awards booked with AAdvantage miles on Finnair flights don’t come with any fuel surcharges, so your out-of-pocket costs will be minimal.
Here are some examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Helsinki (HEL) for six passengers in business class:
Finnair’s thrice-weekly route between Miami (MIA) and Helsinki (HEL) seems to have a lot of availability for four passengers through the end of the schedule. Here’s what the calendar looks like in June 2017.
Miami (MIA) to Helsinki (HEL) for four passengers in business class:
These business-class award flights won’t last long, so if you think you can travel next summer, don’t wait! Finnair operates Airbus A330’s, which come with a business-class cabin arranged in a unique [2/1]-2-1 arrangement, meaning some seats are ‘throne’ seats offering tons of extra space.
