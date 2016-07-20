This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Given the long wait times travelers have grown accustomed to, especially during the summer, airlines are using their own resources in an attempt to improve TSA wait times. Delta recently tested out new TSA automated screening lanes at its hub in Atlanta (ATL), increasing efficiency by 30% at each lane, while American Airlines recently announced it would follow suit at Phoenix (PHX), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX) and Miami (MIA) by the end of this year.
Now, United Airlines says it will be testing them out as well. The carrier is planning to install new automated security lanes at Newark (EWR), Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) and Los Angeles (LAX) later this year, which will allow up to five passengers to fill their TSA bins at the same time, effectively speeding up the process of people moving through the line. In addition, bins will be automatically returned to the front of the line on a conveyor belt. The carrier will debut the new system this fall at EWR.
In addition, United is also working with the TSA to install PreCheck enrollment centers in its hubs at ORD, EWR, Houston (IAH), LAX and San Francisco (SFO). Don’t forget that if you don’t already have TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, you can receive a statement credit for the application fee by using a credit card, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express or Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard.
Following announcements that competitors would be doing something to decrease the wait for passengers, this is welcome news for United flyers, who soon be able to also have an expedited security screening process.
H/T: Chicago Tribune
