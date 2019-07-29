Credit Card Review: American Express Cash Magnet® Card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When Amex first launched the American Express Cash Magnet® Card in 2018, it offered a welcome offer of $300 in statement credits. Cardholders received $150 after they spent $1,000 in the first three months, then an additional $150 after they spent $6,700 within the first year of membership. Although it wasn’t the most lucrative bonus out there, it was better than what’s being offered now. However, there’s more to the card than just the welcome bonus, so let’s review:
The information for the Amex Magnet card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Welcome Bonus
As mentioned, the welcome bonus has changed since the card first launched. The new incentive is a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 within the first three months of account opening. That’s not terrible, considering you only have to spend $334 a month on the card, which is easily achievable through everyday spend at supermarkets, gas stations and on other daily expenses. The additional $150 that was being offered didn’t kick in until 12 months had passed anyway; while it wasn’t initially rewarding, it was still a nice gesture of appreciation from Amex.
Earning
With the Cash Magnet, you will receive 1.5% cash back on all purchases. There are no rotating bonus categories, which can be a pro and a con. The nice thing about it is that it makes things a lot more simple for those who don’t want to deal with keeping track of when certain categories are worth more. On the downside, these bonus categories on other cards can allow you to earn a lot more cash back versus when you’re earning the same percentage on every purchase year-round.
Redeeming
Unfortunately, you cannot earn Amex Membership Rewards points with the Cash Magnet, but this isn’t surprising, considering it’s a cash-back credit card. Cardholders are rewarded with flexible cash back that can be used toward statement credit, merchandise and gift cards.
Perks
This is where the Cash Magnet shines in comparison to other cash-back credit cards. For no annual fee (see rates and fees), cardholders are eligible for a surprising amount of benefits including:
- Car rental loss and damage insurance: up to $55,000/per rental agreement
- Global Assist hotline: available to assist you in travel planning 24/7
- Roadside assistance hotline: 24/7 emergency roadside assistance
- Travel accident insurance: up to $100,000 for loss of life or dismemberment if you paid with your Amex
- Extended warranties: up to $10,000 or the cost of the item, whichever is less
- Return protection: guaranteed refunds on qualified items, up to $300 and an annual limit of $1,000
- Purchase protection: qualify for $1,000/incident ($50,000/year) when an item you’ve purchased in the last 120 days (90 days for NY residents) needs to be repaired or replaced
- Complimentary ShopRunner membership: free shipping on select online stores
- Access to exclusive entertainment
- Zero fraud liability
All of these perks and protections make the card much more valuable despite its lower cash back earnings.
Additionally, as an Amex cardholder you’re eligible for its Plan It program, which allows you to pay off purchases of $100 or more in monthly installments without any interest. To use this feature, you first have to be deemed eligible per your credit history; if you qualify, then you’ll have to manage your plan via the American Express app.
Competition
In comparison to other cash-back credit cards, this card is in back of the pack. Leading the pack are cards like the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, the Citi Double Cash Card and the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. However, the Blue Cash Preferred (see rates and fees) and the Savor both come with annual fees, unlike the Cash Magnet and Double Cash cards. And you can’t beat the perks that come with the no-annual-fee Cash Magnet.
Related Article: The Best Cash Back Credit Cards of 2019
One way to maximize your earnings on the Cash Magnet is by pairing it with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, which offers 6% cash back at US supermarkets and on streaming services (up to $6,000; then 1%) and 3% cash back at US gas stations and on transit (Uber, Lyft, subway, etc) purchases. However, since the Blue Cash only earns 1% on all other purchases, that’s when you’ll want to earn 1.5% cash back with the Cash Magnet.
Bottom Line
If you’re an Amex fan and are looking for a cash-back card to pair with one of your other points earning Amex cards, then the Cash Magnet might be the card for you. It’s not for those looking to boost their Membership Rewards points balance, but instead, offers a decent amount of cash back on everyday purchases that you may not be able to earn bonus points on with other cards anyway. Generally speaking, these earnings are a bit disappointing when comparing it to direct competitors.
Overall, the generous perks offered on this no-annual-fee cash-back credit card are what stand out the most.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Cash Magnet, please click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.