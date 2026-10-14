World of Hyatt, Air Canada launch new elite status challenge and double-dipping offers

This summer, World of Hyatt and Air Canada launched a new partnership offering benefits for loyal members of both programs, including the chance to earn, burn and transfer points between the two.

Now, the duo is back with new offers for travelers who have linked their Air Canada Aeroplan and World of Hyatt accounts. These offers include the chance to status match World of Hyatt status to Air Canada and, for a limited time, accrue points across both programs at the same time.

World of Hyatt members can link their Aeroplan account here.

A new Aeroplan status challenge

Once a per calendar year, World of Hyatt members linked to Aeroplan can "earn Aeroplan status by completing a 90-day challenge," a Hyatt spokesperson shared with TPG. During the 90-day challenge, members must earn the required Status Qualifying Credits (SQC) through qualifying Aeroplan activity (based on eligible spend and fare type). Just don't forget that you have to enroll in the challenge to participate.

World of Hyatt Explorists must earn 8,000 SQC to unlock Aeroplan 25K status. Globalist members can reach further by earning the following:

8,000 SQC = Aeroplan 25K

12,000 SQC = Aeroplan 35K

17,000 SQC = Aeroplan 50K

25,000 SQC Aeroplan 75K

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Air Canada's Aeroplan elite status comes with a series of perks, all of which are detailed in this guide.

TANNER SAUNDERS/THE POINTS GUY

Dual accrual opportunity

Now through Nov. 11, 2026, World of Hyatt members can register to earn their standard World of Hyatt points, plus 1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 USD spent on eligible Hyatt stays through Feb. 14, 2027.

Outside of this offer, only Aeroplan credit card holders can earn both Aeroplan points and World of Hyatt points on hotel stays. Typically, World of Hyatt members can elect to earn 500 Aeroplan points instead of World of Hyatt points.

While this isn't a long-term way to earn points across both programs, it's worth registering for the chance to double-dip while you can.

Bottom line

World of Hyatt and Air Canada Aeroplan's partnership isn't the most lucrative partnership (unless you're Canadian and carry an Air Canada-branded credit card in Canada). But these temporary offers certainly sweeten the deal, especially considering Aeroplan points can pack a heavy punch. Elite World of Hyatt members can potentially gain elite status with a new airline (and Star Alliance, too), which could be a win if travel aligns. And we'll always welcome the chance to earn bonus points in any program simply by registering.

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