United Airlines is bringing its most premium plane to a city where it’s rarely spotted.

In January, the Chicago-based carrier will operate a few round trips between Las Vegas and Tokyo, and TPG has learned United plans to use one of its brand-new, luxe Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on the route.

This is the posh plane United debuted earlier this year, featuring the “Elevated” interior, complete with its next-generation Polaris Suites and the extra-spacious Polaris Studios.

To score a seat on one of those aircraft, you typically have to be flying out of one of United’s major hubs like San Francisco or Houston. So far, the carrier has prioritized these planes — which have a whopping 99 premium seats — on routes to destinations where high-end seats are in high demand, like London, Singapore and Seoul.

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But it will make a limited appearance on a route United doesn’t typically fly: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas to Narita International Airport (NRT) in Tokyo.

United Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 "Elevated" Dreamliner. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

A special route for CES 2027

The occasion for the special route with the luxe plane is the 2027 Consumer Electronics Show, which is set to run in Vegas from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9.

It’s one of the biggest conventions in the city each year, which draws visitors from all over the world.

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Airlines often add special temporary routes around major events — sometimes with planes fit for the occasion, such as when American Airlines sent its popular Airbus “A321T” to Sin City for the Super Bowl in 2024.

We also noted last month how carriers are leaning more heavily into major sporting events, with new and unusual routes focused on college and professional football games.

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Caviar, lie-flat beds and a cool snack bar: 17 hours in United's swanky new Polaris suites

Delta also planning special CES routes

United’s 787 will certainly be a unique sight at LAS, but top rival Delta Air Lines is the U.S. airline that has historically made the biggest splash at CES.

Nearly four years ago, at that convention, Delta laid out its plans to make on-board Wi-Fi free for all SkyMiles members — a move that nearly every major U.S. carrier matched.

And in January 2025, Delta took over Vegas’ iconic Sphere for a keynote presentation by its CEO, Ed Bastian.

Delta Air Lines' January 2025 keynote at the Sphere in Las Vegas. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Delta, for its part, is also adding special routes centered around CES.

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It’ll operate one-off services from Las Vegas to Hong Kong and Taipei, along with extra daily flights during the event to its hubs and its focus city, Austin.

Route Details: United’s CES 2027 flights

As for United, its “Elevated” 787 service from LAS to NRT will run on three days toward the tail-end of CES: Jan. 9, 10 and 11.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

United’s premium-configured 787-9 features:

Eight Polaris Studios

56 standard Polaris business-class suites

35 Premium Plus recliners

123 seats in the main cabin, including 33 extra legroom Economy Plus seats

Flights from Tokyo to Las Vegas (Jan. 3, 4 and 5) will be on an older Boeing 777-200ER.

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