If you tried and missed out on tickets for Celine Dion's big Paris comeback, it's not too late.

All 16 of her September and October 2026 shows at Plenitude Arena, the venue known as Paris La Defense Arena until July, sold out within hours. Millions of fans entered the presale lottery, and many missed out.

The good news is it's all coming back to Paris, with 10 extra shows added for May 2027. The bad news? Standard tickets have all sold out too.

This is where the power of points comes in: As the official hotel partner of the residency, Marriott Bonvoy is offering members the opportunity to redeem points for exclusive concert packages through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

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Here's how Marriott Bonvoy points can help you see this global icon light up the stage in the City of Lights next year.

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Related: The best Marriott redemptions might not involve a hotel at all

A new day has come for Marriott Bonvoy members

Marriott has been releasing Bonvoy Moments experiences for Celine's May run of shows and plans to continue through the end of January 2027. The cheapest ticket-only auctions open at 20,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for a pair of Experience Privilege tickets, while hotel-and-hospitality packages start at 40,000 points. Those are opening bids, not fixed redemption prices, and final bids may be far higher.

These packages are an official, peace-of-mind route to tickets without taking the risks that can come with unauthorized resale websites, as The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly discovered firsthand.

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The star of the show is the Ultimate Celine Dion Experience, which includes an exclusive backstage tour of Plenitude Arena, a VIP merchandise pack, two Salon Premium Hospitality tickets with hospitality access and Level 1 reserved seating, breakfast for two and a one-night stay in the "Paris, I'm Ready" Suite at Le Meridien Paris Arc de Triomphe.

Other Moments packages pair tickets with stays at Le Meridien Paris Arc de Triomphe, Renaissance Paris La Defense Hotel, Renaissance Paris Nobel Tour Eiffel Hotel, Renaissance Paris Republique Hotel and citizenM Paris La Defense.

The Renaissance Paris La Defense Hotel and citizenM Paris La Defense are both very close to the arena, so there's no need to drive all night to make the show.

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If none of them appeal, here's where else you can stay in Paris on points.

Marriott also offered two 1-Point Drops for the 2027 shows on Oct. 28 and 29, each releasing four pairs of tickets for just 1 Marriott Bonvoy point. Missed them? Think twice before beating yourself up, as Marriott says the 2026 drops went in seconds.

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Related: You might be able to get these exclusive music festival tickets for 1 Marriott Bonvoy point

Many of the remaining packages are auctions, which means taking chances on how high other fans will go. There are no set prices, so it's worth knowing that TPG values Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.75 cents each before you bid.

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Here's how to get your bid in before the listings close:

Log in to your Marriott Bonvoy account and head to the Marriott Bonvoy Moments Celine Dion page.

See which packages and auctions are live for May 2027.

Check whether it's a fixed-price redemption or an auction, and note when bidding ends. Auction bids are made in 2,500-point increments.

Read the fine print and confirm you can be in Paris on the fixed dates. The current Celine Dion packages require attendees to be at least 16, cannot be sold or re-marketed and generally do not include transportation.

Redeem or bid, then watch your email in case you're outbid. Bids may increase sharply in the last hour of the auction.

Related: Marriott Bonvoy will now let you see where you stand in line for a hotel upgrade

My experience attending Celine Dion in Paris

I was able to experience the "Two Salon Premium Hospitality Tickets + citizenM stay" package. The citizenM Paris La Defense hotel could not be more convenient, being directly across from the Plenitude Arena where you can watch the crowds gather with a glass of Champagne in hand from the comfort of the hotel bar's balcony.

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The rooms are fairly compact with the bed against the window, but many rooms offer spectacular views of the arena, or La Grande Arche, as mine did.

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It was my first time staying at a citizenM property, and I loved the bright and colorful common spaces which were abuzz with Celine fans, sharing their excitement (and favorite songs) in advance of the big event.

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Plenitude Arena is Europe's largest indoor arena. Celine's 16-show 2026 run drew 539,000 fans, an average of almost 33,700 per night. As a result, huge crowds left the arena at the same time after each show.

The convenience of being able to walk just a few hundred feet from the exit doors to the hotel's bar, which is reserved for in-house guests after each concert and bask in the afterglow of the concert with a celebratory beverage while avoiding the hordes outside was terrific.

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While attendees with regular seats queued all the way up to La Grande Arche to enter the arena, the Salon Hospitality tickets included express entry at Gate 21.

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We were through security and into a secret VIP entrance in two minutes, before boarding a private escalator upstairs.

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From there it was straight into a large hospitality suite with an open bar serving Champagne, wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks.

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There was also a selection of canapes available before the show started.

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I was a little surprised to hear the staff advise that the hospitality was only available until the show started, having recently enjoyed five hours of hospitality suite indulgence at a World of Hyatt redemption experience.

They explained that this was a specific condition set by Celine's management, and that all food and beverage outlets inside the venue closed when the show started each night.

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As the lights dimmed, we walked down to our seats.

I expected the Plenitude Arena to be large, but even I was surprised by its scale.

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This ticket package included reserved seats midway up the lower bowl to the side of the stage, an excellent vantage point. Given how far back the floor seats go and that the stage isn't overly high, these seats, raised just enough to give an excellent view of the stage and arena, seemed much better than the rear floor seats.

While Marriott does not publish a cash value for the auction packages, to give you an idea of how good these seats are, Plenitude Arena sold similar Salon Premium Hospitality Tickets for just over $1,000 each for October's shows.

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

Celine came on around 9 p.m. and belted out the hits over the next two hours (there was no support act).

I won't give away too much, beyond saying that although a lot of the songs are in French — she is the best-selling French-language artist in history, and I was in Paris after all — all her iconic English-language hits are in there, as well as a few surprises.

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I shed more than a few tears, particularly during "Because You Loved Me." To see an icon return to the stage after a long health battle with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome was truly inspiring.

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

How to earn Marriott Bonvoy points

If you’re looking to earn Marriott Bonvoy points, the following Marriott cards are currently offering strong welcome bonuses:

Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card (see ): Earn 45,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

): Earn 45,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card: Earn 85,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card: Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership.

You can also transfer Bilt Points, Chase Ultimate Rewards points and American Express Membership Rewards points to Marriott Bonvoy at a 1:1 ratio. American Express is currently offering a 35% transfer bonus to Marriott Bonvoy through Dec. 10, meaning 1,000 Membership Rewards points become 1,350 Marriott Bonvoy points.

In our experience, points transfer almost instantly from all these programs.

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How many Bonvoy points should you bid to see Celine Dion?

If you weren't lucky enough to secure one of the exception 1-Point Drops, you'll need to part with more Bonvoy points than that. Marriott doesn't publish retail prices for the auctions, and the value varies depending on whether a hotel stay is included, the type of concert tickets and other factors.

Based on my calculations, the package I experienced would retail for around $2,400, noting that all Standard tickets for next year's show are already sold out, which may drive up resale prices. Based on TPG's November 2026 valuation of Bonvoy points, that's about 320,000 points worth.

So, if you can get a similar package for that number of Bonvoy points or fewer, it's a great deal.

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Bottom line

Marriott Bonvoy Moments offers a great opportunity for anyone who missed out on buying face-value tickets to Celine Dion's concert next year.

The opening bids are just that — opening bids — so decide what the experience is worth to you before entering an auction. Read the terms carefully, confirm you can travel on the fixed dates and remember that most packages do not include transportation.

Having experienced Salon Premium hospitality and stayed directly across from Plenitude Arena, I can say the hotel-and-hospitality packages offer much more than a great seat at the show. Marriott plans to release Moments through the end of January 2027, so fans who thought they had missed their chance should keep checking.