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Here's how you can see Celine Dion live in Paris in 2027 by redeeming Marriott Bonvoy points
Ben Smithson is a senior writer for TPG and is based in London. Originally from Australia and a qualified lawyer with a financial services background, he has almost a decade of experience writing about a broad range of travel and loyalty topics.
November 5, 2026 • 12 min read
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don't cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.
Editorial note: Marriott provided TPG with complimentary tickets to Celine Dion in Paris, as well as accommodation, to experience a Marriott Bonvoy Moments package. The opinions expressed below are entirely those of the author and weren't subject to review by Marriott or any other external entity.
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
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Quick summary
Celine Dion's Paris residency sold out quickly, but additional shows in May 2027 have been added, with standard tickets already gone.
Marriott Bonvoy members can use points to access exclusive concert packages via the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, including ticket-only and hotel-inclusive options.
Auction-based packages offer experiences such as VIP hospitality, backstage tours and stays at hotels near the Plenitude Arena.
TPG values Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.75 cents each as of November 2026, helping members assess the value of these packages.
What to consider
Most packages are auction-based with opening bids, and final prices may be significantly higher than the minimum.
Packages generally do not include transportation and require attendees to be at least 16 years old.
Auction bids are made in 2,500-point increments, and bidding can become competitive, especially close to the deadline.
What you'll miss from the article
Firsthand insights into the VIP concert experience, hotel convenience and tips for maximizing value when bidding on Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages.
Generated by AI with support from our editorial team.
If you tried and missed out on tickets for Celine Dion's big Paris comeback, it's not too late.
All 16 of her September and October 2026 shows at Plenitude Arena, the venue known as Paris La Defense Arena until July, sold out within hours. Millions of fans entered the presale lottery, and many missed out.
The good news is it's all coming back to Paris, with 10 extra shows added for May 2027. The bad news? Standard tickets have all sold out too.
This is where the power of points comes in: As the official hotel partner of the residency, Marriott Bonvoy is offering members the opportunity to redeem points for exclusive concert packages through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.
Here's how Marriott Bonvoy points can help you see this global icon light up the stage in the City of Lights next year.
Marriott has been releasing Bonvoy Moments experiences for Celine's May run of shows and plans to continue through the end of January 2027. The cheapest ticket-only auctions open at 20,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for a pair of Experience Privilege tickets, while hotel-and-hospitality packages start at 40,000 points. Those are opening bids, not fixed redemption prices, and final bids may be far higher.
The star of the show is the Ultimate Celine Dion Experience, which includes an exclusive backstage tour of Plenitude Arena, a VIP merchandise pack, two Salon Premium Hospitality tickets with hospitality access and Level 1 reserved seating, breakfast for two and a one-night stay in the "Paris, I'm Ready" Suite at Le Meridien Paris Arc de Triomphe.
Other Moments packages pair tickets with stays at Le Meridien Paris Arc de Triomphe, Renaissance Paris La Defense Hotel, Renaissance Paris Nobel Tour Eiffel Hotel, Renaissance Paris Republique Hotel and citizenM Paris La Defense.
The Renaissance Paris La Defense Hotel and citizenM Paris La Defense are both very close to the arena, so there's no need to drive all night to make the show.
Marriott also offered two 1-Point Drops for the 2027 shows on Oct. 28 and 29, each releasing four pairs of tickets for just 1 Marriott Bonvoy point. Missed them? Think twice before beating yourself up, as Marriott says the 2026 drops went in seconds.
Many of the remaining packages are auctions, which means taking chances on how high other fans will go. There are no set prices, so it's worth knowing that TPG values Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.75 cents each before you bid.
Here's how to get your bid in before the listings close:
See which packages and auctions are live for May 2027.
Check whether it's a fixed-price redemption or an auction, and note when bidding ends. Auction bids are made in 2,500-point increments.
Read the fine print and confirm you can be in Paris on the fixed dates. The current Celine Dion packages require attendees to be at least 16, cannot be sold or re-marketed and generally do not include transportation.
Redeem or bid, then watch your email in case you're outbid. Bids may increase sharply in the last hour of the auction.
I was able to experience the "Two Salon Premium Hospitality Tickets + citizenM stay" package. The citizenM Paris La Defense hotel could not be more convenient, being directly across from the Plenitude Arena where you can watch the crowds gather with a glass of Champagne in hand from the comfort of the hotel bar's balcony.
The rooms are fairly compact with the bed against the window, but many rooms offer spectacular views of the arena, or La Grande Arche, as mine did.
It was my first time staying at a citizenM property, and I loved the bright and colorful common spaces which were abuzz with Celine fans, sharing their excitement (and favorite songs) in advance of the big event.
Plenitude Arena is Europe's largest indoor arena. Celine's 16-show 2026 run drew 539,000 fans, an average of almost 33,700 per night. As a result, huge crowds left the arena at the same time after each show.
The convenience of being able to walk just a few hundred feet from the exit doors to the hotel's bar, which is reserved for in-house guests after each concert and bask in the afterglow of the concert with a celebratory beverage while avoiding the hordes outside was terrific.
While attendees with regular seats queued all the way up to La Grande Arche to enter the arena, the Salon Hospitality tickets included express entry at Gate 21.
We were through security and into a secret VIP entrance in two minutes, before boarding a private escalator upstairs.
From there it was straight into a large hospitality suite with an open bar serving Champagne, wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks.
There was also a selection of canapes available before the show started.
I was a little surprised to hear the staff advise that the hospitality was only available until the show started, having recently enjoyed five hours of hospitality suite indulgence at a World of Hyatt redemption experience.
They explained that this was a specific condition set by Celine's management, and that all food and beverage outlets inside the venue closed when the show started each night.
As the lights dimmed, we walked down to our seats.
I expected the Plenitude Arena to be large, but even I was surprised by its scale.
This ticket package included reserved seats midway up the lower bowl to the side of the stage, an excellent vantage point. Given how far back the floor seats go and that the stage isn't overly high, these seats, raised just enough to give an excellent view of the stage and arena, seemed much better than the rear floor seats.
While Marriott does not publish a cash value for the auction packages, to give you an idea of how good these seats are, Plenitude Arena sold similar Salon Premium Hospitality Tickets for just over $1,000 each for October's shows.
Celine came on around 9 p.m. and belted out the hits over the next two hours (there was no support act).
I won't give away too much, beyond saying that although a lot of the songs are in French — she is the best-selling French-language artist in history, and I was in Paris after all — all her iconic English-language hits are in there, as well as a few surprises.
I shed more than a few tears, particularly during "Because You Loved Me." To see an icon return to the stage after a long health battle with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome was truly inspiring.
In our experience, points transfer almost instantly from all these programs.
How many Bonvoy points should you bid to see Celine Dion?
If you weren't lucky enough to secure one of the exception 1-Point Drops, you'll need to part with more Bonvoy points than that. Marriott doesn't publish retail prices for the auctions, and the value varies depending on whether a hotel stay is included, the type of concert tickets and other factors.
Based on my calculations, the package I experienced would retail for around $2,400, noting that all Standard tickets for next year's show are already sold out, which may drive up resale prices. Based on TPG's November 2026 valuation of Bonvoy points, that's about 320,000 points worth.
So, if you can get a similar package for that number of Bonvoy points or fewer, it's a great deal.
Bottom line
Marriott Bonvoy Moments offers a great opportunity for anyone who missed out on buying face-value tickets to Celine Dion's concert next year.
The opening bids are just that — opening bids — so decide what the experience is worth to you before entering an auction. Read the terms carefully, confirm you can travel on the fixed dates and remember that most packages do not include transportation.
Having experienced Salon Premium hospitality and stayed directly across from Plenitude Arena, I can say the hotel-and-hospitality packages offer much more than a great seat at the show. Marriott plans to release Moments through the end of January 2027, so fans who thought they had missed their chance should keep checking.
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