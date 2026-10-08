Amex is coming in big today with not one, but four Centurion Lounge updates spanning airports in the U.S. and the U.K.

In fact, Amex is calling this its largest Centurion Lounge network expansion — ever.

The only piece of news that's a bit of a bummer amid all the good news is that Amex has now officially confirmed that its Newark location won't open in 2026 as originally announced and is now "expected to open in 2027."

But the delay isn't all bad news for those who can't wait to enjoy this new space, as Amex seems to be making it worth the wait with some pretty big changes since the initial announcement.

The largest Amex Centurion Lounge is coming to Newark

The new Amex Centurion Lounge coming to Newark may not be opening this year as originally announced, but it is getting significantly larger — expanding from the previously planned 18,000 square feet to more than 30,000 square feet.

When it opens, that will make Newark the largest Centurion Lounge in the network, surpassing the current titleholder, the Atlanta Centurion Lounge, which measures in at close to 26,000 square feet.

Amex has also shared that within those more than 30,000 square feet in Newark's Terminal A, you'll find two floors with three distinct bar experiences.

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This will include a Main Bar with craft cocktails and curated wines, a Specialty Bar that puts a modern spin on the state's diner culture and a Terrace Bar that pays tribute to New Jersey's Italian heritage with gelato, Italian pastries and cocktails on the menu.

There will also be a Blue Roast by Amex coffee and wellness bar with espresso, cold brew, smoothies, avocado toast and more.

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And if you're hungry when you come in, you hopefully won't be when you leave, as there will be dishes on offer from The Culinary Collective by chefs such as Kwame Onwuachi, Mike Solomonov, Mashama Bailey and Sarah Grueneberg.

Once the Newark location opens, Amex will become the first card issuer to check off its NYC-area bingo card, having a lounge at each of the area's three major airports.

Second Amex Centurion Lounge coming to London Heathrow

Next up in today's announcements is a new Centurion Lounge coming to London Heathrow (LHR), which will mark the second Amex Centurion Lounge at that global hub.

This 9,000-square-foot lounge will open in Terminal 5 in 2028 and join the airport's original Amex Centurion Lounge at Heathrow, Terminal 3, which opened in 2021.

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According to Amex, the new London lounge will have "premium food and beverage offerings, a variety of seating and dedicated work areas, a VIP area and design inspired by London's cultures and the River Thames."

Amex says that will also make it the first credit card issuer with two lounges at Heathrow.

Related: Amex Platinum offering new cardholders welcome bonuses of up to 175,000 bonus points

Houston Centurion Lounge tripling in size

This one hits close to home for me in all the best ways as a Houston-based traveler, as The Centurion Lounge at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will nearly triple in size to more than 23,000 square feet.

That's a huge expansion for a lounge that is currently just 8,000 square feet, and it will make Houston one of the largest Centurion Lounges in the network when the expansion is complete in 2028.

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Amex says the expanded space will include a Blue Roast coffee and wellness bar, which seems to be becoming a staple in many Centurion Lounges. It will also introduce a specialty dining experience inspired by Houston's culinary scene. We've reached out to American Express to confirm whether the specialty dining experience will be complimentary or available for an additional fee.

The added space will also bring a second full-service bar, along with additional seats, showers and restrooms.

Philadelphia Centurion Lounge expanding

Last but not least, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is also getting an upgrade as this Centurion Lounge, which first opened in 2017, will almost double in size to 12,000 square feet across two stories.

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This work is starting very soon. In fact, the current lounge will temporarily close for renovations beginning on Oct. 16 of this year.

It's expected to reopen by the end of 2027, and when it does, it will feature design inspired by Philadelphia's history, energy and craftsmanship along with work from local artists.

How to access Amex Centurion Lounges

Cardmembers need a same-day boarding pass for a departing flight and can enter within three hours of their scheduled departure. If you're on a connecting itinerary, you can enter within five hours of the departing connecting flight.

The following American Express cardmembers get complimentary access to Centurion Lounges:

Delta Reserve and Reserve Business cardmembers only get Centurion Lounge access when flying on a same-day Delta-marketed or Delta-operated flight booked with a U.S.-issued American Express charge or credit card.

Guest access varies by card, and fees may apply.

The information for the Corporate Platinum and Centurion cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: How to get access to Amex Centurion Lounges

Bottom line

These four lounge announcements join multiple previous Centurion Lounge announcements from earlier in the year, which included a new Centurion Lounge coming to Boston in 2029, a Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge coming to Charlotte in 2027 and the expansion of the current Centurion Lounge at DFW, also in 2027.

And that's not to mention the just-opened Centurion Lounge in Amsterdam and the first Amex Sidecar lounge concept that opened in Las Vegas in March.

Airport lounges have become an increasingly competitive space for card issuers, which is great news for premium cardholders. But one of the biggest complaints I've heard as lounges have ramped up over the past decade is simply that they've become victims of their own success, with access sometimes difficult during peak periods.

The announcement of new lounges and the addition of second locations and meaningful expansions doubling or even tripling the size of existing lounges are all really positive steps from American Express — one of the real pioneers of card issuer airport lounges.

Related: These are the best credit cards for airport lounge access