Ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days in October, Amazon Prime members can get $20 off a Grubhub+ restaurant order of $30 or more when they use code "DEALS20" at checkout through Oct. 5.

This deal is only available to active Grubhub+ members through Amazon Prime when placing a qualifying order on the Grubhub platform, including Seamless, or via the Grubhub digital store available on Amazon. You can only use it once, and your order subtotal must be at least $30 before tax, tip and fees to be eligible.

Related: Is the Prime Visa credit card worth the cost?

Keep in mind that active Amazon Prime members in the U.S. can link their account to Grubhub and get free access to Grubhub+. Members can also get $10 off their first Grubhub+ restaurant order through Oct. 15 after linking their accounts with code "FIRSTORDER," but the order's subtotal must be at least $20 before tax, tip and fees.

As such, if you are an Amazon Prime member and you haven't linked your Prime account to Grubhub yet, consider using the "FIRSTORDER" code on your first order and then the "DEALS20" code on your next order. Just remember that minimum spending requirements and other restrictions, such as the exclusion of orders containing alcohol, apply.

And even if you've already linked your accounts, getting $20 off a $30 restaurant order is a substantial discount. Although both codes are valid through October, I wouldn't wait too long to use them, as demand may be high and Grubhub reserves the right to end either or both promotions early.

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