In 2017, Hilton announced American Express would have the exclusive co-branded credit card relationship beginning in 2018. With the new agreement came a new line of Amex cards. There was quite a bit of anticipation to see what Hilton and American Express would roll out, but they certainly did not disappoint. While it can be difficult to get excited about Hilton Honors’ sky-high award night prices, the $250 annual on-property credits and complimentary Diamond status make the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card a great pick if you stay at Hilton properties.
Who Is This Card For?
Plain and simple, if Hilton is your preferred hotel chain and you know you’ll have a few family vacations at Hilton properties this year (or business trips to Hilton properties) then this card should be in your wallet. Large category spend bonuses, Hilton property credits, airport lounge access and an airline fee credit present real value to anyone who stays, or wants to stay, at Hilton properties. Even with the significant $450 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), several benefits easily outweigh the cost. The welcome bonus and Honors points you earn with the card alone will make the $450 fee — i.e., the cost of one night at a really luxe or peak-season Hilton — palatable. When you tag on all the other perks, which we’ll discuss below in detail, you’ll likely agree the Aspire card is one of the best premium hotel credit cards.
Bonus
If I had to nitpick with the Aspire Card, the welcome bonus would probably be my only gripe. The Aspire Card offers 150,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. 150,000 points is great, worth $900 according to the latest TPG valuations, but it’s not uncommon to see higher-value bonuses on premium travel cards.
Earning
The card makes it rather easy to get a high Hilton Honors account balance, which quite frankly is needed if you’d like to enjoy luxury or peak season properties on award nights. The Aspire card offers 14 points per dollar spent at hotels in the Hilton portfolio. At our valuation of 0.6 cents per point, that’s equivalent to an 8.4% return on spending. You’ll also earn 7x points (a 4.2% return) on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies and at US restaurants. Finally, you’ll earn 3x points (a 1.8% return) on all other spend with the card. I did some digging on the Amex website and found the following car rental companies will earn 7x points: Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, E-Z, Fox, Hertz, National, Payless, Sixt and Thrifty.
Because the card comes with complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond Status, which offers a 100% points bonus (or 20 points per dollar at most Hilton properties), you’ll be earning 34 points per dollar on most Hilton stays as a cardholder (a 20.4% return). Throw in the routine points promos Hilton offers, and your account balance should skyrocket.
For the other bonus categories, unless you’re trying to reach a threshold for an upcoming Hilton stay, I recommend using another card. The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express or Chase Sapphire Reserve are ideal choices for plane tickets, and the CSR is a no-brainer for dining spend. Those cards and the transferable points they earn are too valuable to give up for Hilton points.
Redeeming
Hilton gives you lots of options when it comes time to use your points. My suggestion is to ignore the options for merchandise, gift cards, premium room redemptions and transferring to airlines (at a roughly 10:1 ratio) and stick with standard award nights. Although you can’t be entirely sure how many points an award night is going to cost thanks to Hilton’s variable award charts, you should have a rough idea of how many points your desired property will cost. Don’t forget about using points to subsidize paid stays with the Points & Money option, which could get you up to 1 cent per point off your total room bill when choosing very expensive Hilton properties.
Perks
There are a lot of perks and value packed into this hotel co-branded card. To take full advantage of these perks, be sure to read all the fine print on the Amex website.
- Hilton Honors Diamond Status — As long as your card account is open, you’ll receive Diamond status for the primary cardholder (sorry, authorized users don’t get it). TPG Points and Miles Editor Nick Ewen values Diamond status at over $2,200 annually mainly due to bonus points, lounge access, breakfast and room upgrades.
- Two Weekend Reward Nights — Receive one weekend night at almost any Hilton property worldwide after opening your account and on your card-opening anniversary each year. You’ll receive a second weekend night when you spend $60,000 on the card in a calendar year.
- $250 Hilton Resort Statement Credit — During each card member year (defined by when you opened the account) you’ll receive up to a total of $250 in statement credits for incidentals charged to your card at participating Hilton resorts. $250 to use on dining, activities and spa treatments during a resort stay would be a pretty great perk that would directly add to the enjoyment of my stay.
- $250 Annual Airline Fee Credit — Exactly like with the Amex Platinum card airline fee credits, you need to select an airline of your choice to receive $250 in statement credits for incidentals from that airline placed on your card account, including from authorized users. The credit is only for incidental fees, but there are some workarounds.
- Up to $100 Hilton On-Property Credit — When you book at least a two-night paid stay at Waldorf Astoria and Conrad properties through HiltonHonors.com/aspirecard (or over the phone and quote booking code ZZAAP1), you’ll receive up to a $100 credit for incidentals at properties.
- Priority Pass Membership — Unlimited Priority Pass lounge access for you and two guests. Additional guests will be charged $32 per lounge visit. Authorized users do not receive Priority Pass membership.
The card carries secondary collision damage waiver, lost baggage insurance and travel accident insurance, which covers you in the case of severe injury (losing a limb or sight) or death. These travel protections are rather unremarkable compared to those offered by the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Citi Prestige though, especially since no trip delay or baggage delay protection is provided.
What Cards Compete With the Hilton Amex Aspire?
Depending on your personal situation, it’s hard to narrow direct competitors for this card. There aren’t too many so-called top-tier credit cards that are hotel co-branded. Interestingly, the most direct competitor of the Hilton Amex Aspire Card may be American Express’ own Platinum Card. Lounge access, bonus points on airline bookings, an airline incidental fee and Hilton status (Gold) are all offered by the Platinum Card from American Express. You can also transfer the Membership Rewards points earned from the Platinum Card to Hilton. If I were a devout Hilton guest, it’d be hard to carry both cards with the overlapping benefits and the ability to earn Hilton points with the Platinum Card (although it’s a relatively poor destination for your points and with a much lower earning rate for Hilton stays).
It’s easy to make a case for carrying the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Hilton Amex Aspire Card. There’s no way to earn bonus Hilton points with the Sapphire Reserve, and Hilton isn’t a transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards. The Sapphire Reserve doesn’t give you any benefits at Hilton properties, but it offers far superior travel protections like trip delay protection, baggage delay protection and trip interruption/cancellation protection. I think these two cards would be a solid combination.
Bottom Line
I almost find myself questioning when the first devaluation of the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card will be executed. At face value, it just looks like far too much value to be sustainable. Perhaps Amex is counting on the resort credit, airline fee credit and property credits to largely go unused. This is really a great premium product to carry if you don’t yet have another similarly positioned card.
If you routinely stay at Hilton properties, Diamond status and 34 Hilton points per dollar without any promos is incredible. Plus, you’d get complimentary breakfast from Diamond status and a $100 property credit for every two-night stay at Waldorf Astoria and Conrad properties. The added incentive of a weekend night on every anniversary is great thinking from Amex to get customers to hold the card for the long haul.
